Artist Brian Myers featured at Village Gallery

Through the month of February, the Village Gallery of Local Artists will feature the artwork of Brian Myers. A reception for Brian will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m.

Brian visually captures and interprets our extraordinary natural world, global society and distinct cultures through his artwork. Using rich color, texture, and movement, he expresses what he sees in figurative paintings that have an abstract quality.

Brian says; “My goal is to evolve as a creative individual, continue to experiment with new media and techniques, and eventually produce works that are less figurative and more representational.”

Brian finds his inspiration through hiking and travel. He has so far visited 39 states, Europe, the Caribbean, Canada, and 17 national parks.

He is adept with acrylic and oil paint, knife painting, ink drawing, and hand cut block prints. Brian’s passion has always been art.

Influenced by the iconic artists of the past, he began drawing at an early age. Art courses and oil painting classes followed and after completing his formal education with a bachelor’s degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art, he went on to work as a graphic designer and illustrator.

About seven years ago, Brian began his transition into a new role as a full-time artist, and made the move to Sedona. He chose this beautiful red rock community for its endless landscape opportunities and as a base for travel throughout the American West.

The public is invited to meet Brian and see his original artwork and giclee prints at the reception Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served, and many other member artists of the gallery will be in attendance as well at this free event.

The Village Gallery of Local Artist is located at 6512 Hwy 179 in the Village of Oak Creek at the roundabout on Hwy 179 and Cortez. For more information call 284-1416 or visit www.sedonalocalartists.com.