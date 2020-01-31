Comedy and concert sweeten Valentine’s Day at Old Town Center for the Arts

If You Go ... • What: Valentine’s Weekend at OTCA • When: February 14th and 15th at 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much: tickets at oldtowncenter.org or www.showtix4u.com • More Info: www.oldtowncenter.org 928-634-0940

Old Town Center for the Arts has lined up a couple of events for Valentine’s weekend to help you celebrate the holiday. In our post-post-modern age, choosing prospective dates is about as exciting as choosing what you want to eat for dinner and Instagramming about it. Both events help you find the humor, amusement and maybe even some of the answers to your love questions and dating.



@ Laugh @ Love with Zenprov Comedy Group Celebrating Valentine’s Day Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Come celebrate Valentine’s Day in a whole new way, at the Old Town Center for the Arts, when Zenprov Comedy takes the stage, Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. For one night only, Zenprov will present @ Laugh @ Love.

Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs a mix of fast-paced improvised scenes created in the moment based on audience suggestions as well as Chicago-style “long form” improv, where scenes and characters interconnect with each other.

Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or prepared ahead of time, so it’s never the same show twice.

For more than decade, the troupe has tapped into the rich source material that comes from living in a community steeped in spiritual seeking, UFOs, self-help gurus, psychics, radical vegans and endless roundabouts. While Zenprov Comedy’s may start in the woo-woo culture, their otherworldly performances are grounded in the fundamentals of rock-solid improv work, inventive satire, and their constant search for big truths hidden within the great Cosmic Giggle.

Carmen Cancél and Jean Sophie Kim in Concert “So ... Is This a Date?” Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

In cooperation with Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Through amusing (and often hilarious) “bad date” stories and song, soprano Carmen Elisa Cancél (Handel’s Messiah, Let The Season Begin!) and New York pianist/singer Jean Sophie Kim wrap their vocal and musical skills around the glory, the grind, and the heartbreak of dating in the postmodern age. It’s an engaging tale of the glory and embarrassment found in the quest for a truly romantic life.

Does modern dating confuse you? So ... Is This a Date? was born of a desire to express our surprise and bewilderment at the rapidly changing dating landscape.

Until very recently there was a loose script for courting, and we all knew the story: subtle flirting, less subtle flirting, increasingly shameless flirting, consulting friends/ hairdresser/bartenders about the risks of asking someone to go out with you, holding your breath while blatantly manipulating someone to ask you out, choosing a fetching outfit to withstand an evening of dinner, drinking, backseats of cabs, and the bleary-eyed walk of shame. You know, a fairy tale.

Carmen Elisa Cancél: Hailed as a singer possessing a “crystalline timbre and intense acting ability,” (L’Arena, Verona, Italy) Puerto Rican soprano, Carmen Elisa Cancél, has excelled in opera, musical theater, and cabaret. Ms. Cancél was proclaimed “flawless” and “completely believable” (Creative Loafing Tampa) in her performance as the title character of Maria’s Song, a musical drama focused on the desperate need for immigration reform in the US.

Jean Sophie Kim is a pianist, singer and conductor in New York City. She has performed as a concerto soloist, recitalist and chamber player throughout the world.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods. In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Literate Lizard Bookstore. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.