Festival presents ‘Deconstructing The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour’ Feb. 10

Sedona International Film Festival is the official host of “Deconstructing the Beatles”, joining hundreds of theatres around the country for this special series.

“Deconstructing The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour” will show in Sedona on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Deconstructing The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour” explores the music written for the Magical Mystery Tour TV show, as well as the additional songs that appeared on the 1967 LP.

In 1967, The Beatles embarked on an ambitious project, writing and directing a one-hour film, Magical Mystery Tour. The music written for the film is some of The Beatles’ psychedelic best.

In “Deconstructing The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour”, music historian, composter and Beatles enthusiast Scott Freiman delves into the creative process behind “The Fool On The Hill,” “Blue Jay Way,” “I Am The Walrus,” and other selections from Magical Mystery Tour.



Scott will also “deconstruct” other songs from the Magical Mystery Tour album, including “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Penny Lane,” and “All You Need Is Love.”

Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

His multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles’ recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles’ groundbreaking albums and songs.

Freiman’s lectures have entertained audiences of musicians and non-musicians alike, from pre-teenagers to octogenarians. Once you’ve attended one of Scott’s presentations, you’ll never listen to The Beatles or any other music the same way again!

“Deconstructing The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.