Gallery of Modern Masters opens Sedona Gallery of Art

International Fine Art, LLC opens its second Sedona art gallery, “Gallery of Art”, to join its sister gallery, Gallery of Modern Masters, both located at Hillside Sedona.

Gallery of Modern Masters has been a leading Sedona art gallery for more than 15 years and the new gallery will complement Sedona’s art community with a variety of renowned artist. Join Gallery of Modern Masters and Sedona Gallery of Art for their grand opening Feb.7, 5-7p.m.

Owner Zach Richardson says, “We are excited to be able to expand our presence in Sedona’s art community by represent an amazing selections artists from all over the world.”

Sedona Gallery of Art features artists such as Nina K, David Lindsay, and Jimmy Cook.

Nina K., previously a renowned fashion designer, now a highly acclaimed Southern California-based abstract expressionist painter, creates larger than life oil paintings inspired by the brilliant colors found in nature.

A self-taught glass artist, David Lindsay has spent years perfecting his glass blowing skills and his technique of compound layering on the glass. His work has led to nominations for the Niche Award and invitations to study at the world famous Pilchuck Glass School.

Raised to work in the family business of aspencraft, Jimmy Cook uses wood left by woodcutters, timber companies and naturally fallen trees in combination with turquoise and onyx inlay to create unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that enhance the grain and intricate details of each piece of wood.

All of the artwork shown at Sedona Gallery of Art are masterpieces that can only be truly appreciated when seen in person.

Gallery of Modern Masters opened for business in 2005 and exclusively sold art work by modern masters of the 20th century such as Picasso, Miro, Dali, and Calder.

In 2009, the gallery expanded their offerings to include high quality glass artists and later included selective artists in various mediums including glass, bronze, metal, raku, mixed media, distinctive jewelry and more.

Gallery of Modern Masters, 671 AZ-179, is now the longest running business at Hillside Sedona and one of the oldest galleries in Sedona.

Sedona Gallery of Art is the second gallery under the umbrella of International Fine Art and opened in January of 2020. For information, please contact 928.282.3313 or visit GalleryOfModernMasters.com.