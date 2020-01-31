Literate Lizard presents writing workshop with Mark David Gerson

Sedona’s premier bookstore is extending its successful Sunday morning writing classes into 2020 with a series of events again featuring award-winning local author and internationally renowned writing coach Mark David Gerson.

Covering topics as wide-ranging as memoir-writing, “birthing” a book, screenwriting and “intuitive” editing, the workshops will be live-streamed from the West Sedona store, opening them up to writers everywhere, whatever their genre and experience level.

“Mark David’s classes have been a huge gift to Sedona writers,” says Eve Hunter, owner of The Literate Lizard and herself an author. “Now, writers anywhere in the world will be able to participate.” More than that, she says, the live-streamed events will showcase Sedona, its writers and the Lizard to a new audience.

Feb. 9 – 11am at the store – Gerson presents a radical approach to the editing process with The Heartful Art of Revision: An Intuitive Approach to Editing.

“Editing is nearly always treated as a left-brain exercise,” he says. “My approach is a more ‘whole brain’ one, one that calls as much on our innate intuitive skills as it does on our analytical ones.” Gerson teaches editing as a process of “re-vision,” he says, of “shaping your work to align it with your original vision for your writing project.”

For anyone thinking about writing a memoir or who has already started one, Gerson’s Feb. 16 class is a must, says the Lizard’s Eve Hunter. “So many people come into the store with amazing stories,” she says, “and From Memory to Memoir will make it possible for them to get those stories on paper”.

On Feb. 23, Gerson will offer both budding and experienced screenwriters his groundbreaking “organic” take on writing for film, one that led to movie deals for his first three screenplays. “Most screenwriting classes are constricting, steeped as they are in myth and orthodoxy,” he says. “Organic Screenwriting frees writers to focus on what matters most: their stories!”

Building on the success of Gerson’s in-store events, the Lizard is presenting a one-day workshop on Feb. 29: Birth Your Book NOW! “People come up to me all the time and say, ‘I’ve been told I have a book in me but I don’t know what it’s about or how to start,’ Gerson notes. Birth Your Book NOW!, he says, will offer writers and non-writers the tools, inspiration and motivation to get them focused, started and finished, even if they’re not sure what their book is about.

The 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., workshop will be immersive and fully interactive, with plenty of time for the kind of visionary writing experiences that Gerson is renowned for. The West Sedona location is still being finalized.

Mark David Gerson is the award-winning author of 17 critically acclaimed books — from compelling fiction and memoir to must-have books for writers. As well, his screenplay adaptations of his Legend of Q’ntana fantasy series are on their way to the big screen. Gerson is also a highly sought-after speaker, writing coach/mentor and editorial consultant.

Many of Gerson’s books are available in Sedona at The Literate Lizard, and all his books and recordings can be found at www.mdgmediainternational.com and through Amazon sites worldwide. He is currently working on several projects, including two novels and a new book for writers..

The Literate Lizard is located at 1575 W SR 89a in West Sedona. Admission to the in-store events is by donation. To register up for the online versions and the one-day workshop, go to www.markdavidgerson.com/events. For more information on Gerson and his workshops, visit markdavidgerson.com or call The Literate Lizard at 928-862-4018.