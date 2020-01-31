Music makes the world go round at Reds Sedona Grill

The music keeps flowing and the good times keep rolling at Red’s Sedona Grill in West Sedona.

Every week the restaurant features some of Sedona’s finest performing musicians.

Reds Sedona Grill is located at 2250 S.R. 89A, Sedona. 928-340-5321. SedonaRouge.com

Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Reds features singer/songwriter Devin Angelet.

With exuberance and spirit Angelet showcases her broad creativity and flexibility in a unique blend of jazz, hip-hop, pop and more.

She wows audiences with her throwback-style, unique Beatles’ interpretations, and jazz revivalist style, sharing a “whole lotta fun” and always coming from the heart!

Whether singing her original songs or covering gems from the century past, Devin Angelet gives each performance a genuinely refreshing nuance of her own.

Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Lyndsay Cross on keyboards and vocals.

Cross is a talented performer playing all over the greater Sedona area.

She brings years of musical experience to the table and hopes to become a regular performer at Reds Restaurant. Cross knows how to wow an audience and keep you entertained throughout your meal and evening.

Saturday, Feb, 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the lounge, it’s Jerry McFarland.

McFarland is a singer/songwriter with a treasure trove of music at his command.

He can perform almost any song made popular through the decades and adds a bit of history to each song he performs.

His great voice combines with exquisite guitar work creating a perfect blend bound to enthrall any audience.