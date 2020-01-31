Old Town Cottonwood hosts Second Saturday Art & Cultural Walk

Stroll along Old Town Cottonwood’s Main Street with almost a week left to buy something darling for your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day during the Old Town Cottonwood Second Saturday Art & Cultural Walk Feb. 8, 3-6 p.m.

February Second Saturday features include: Ann Metlay, ceramicist and poet, at The Muse Gallery. Metlay’s art is infused with the ~Story~ and her love of the Verde Valley: flora, fauna, and vibrant Arizona skies. She interprets their lines, textures, and shapes into unique, organic art. Her broader artistic inspirations include rustic Nigerian and African influences, plus Cubist, Piccasso and Abstract Expressionist flavors. Ann will be presenting both her ceramics, and her Spoken Word, during the Art Walk.

At Rumors Hair Salon, see the grand images of Joan Bourque’s 1970s airbrush series. Known for an expansive display of art from her murals around town, to watercolors and a fully illustrated book Dreams of Dolphins Dancing, plus acrylic shows, and 3-dimensional art, Bourque has pulled out some classics for this presentation.

“In 1970 I spent a college semester as an apprentice to New York super realist artist Chuck Close. These paintings were painted by me in the late 70s, when I moved back to NYC to settle in for a while.,” said Bourque.

Also showing at Rumors: Chadwick Uptain’s vibrant acrylic paintings, and Southwest paintings printed on metal by Annabel V Scllippa.

In the City of Cottonwood’s Council Chambers, the rotating artist exhibit presents “Meandering Color” by Christine Reifers. Meet the artist during the Second Saturday Art and Culture Walk, during the hours of 2-5 p.m.

Reifers is an acrylic paint pour and resin artist. She loves the vibrant colors and movement of the paint, and often adds glitter or metal leaf to enhance the design of the piece. Reifers’ show “Meandering Color” was born out of this relaxing process.

Jeff Leake presents “Sharpness to a Blade” at Arizona Regional Ceramics - Contemporary Fine Art, through Feb. 15. A California bay area native, Jeff Leake holds a BFA from the San Francisco Art Institute and an MFA from UC Davis. In the tradition of fabulists such as Aesop and Jean de La Fontaine hiscurrent paintings use animal imagery and landscape to explore human relationships.

More information can be found by calling The Muse Gallery (928) 634-0003, or visiting: https://www.facebook.com/oldtowncottonwoodsecondsaturday