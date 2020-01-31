Rowe Fine Art Gallery presents The Heart of Art

It’s like Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day rolled into one.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery sends gratitude and love to art collectors this month with its annual collector appreciation show. The Heart of Art happens Friday, Feb. 7, 5 to 8 p.m. during the Sedona Gallery Association’s 1st Friday Gallery Tour.

Ever since gallery owners Ken and Monica Rowe opened the space 10 years ago, they have designated the first Friday in February as the day they show appreciation to their clients.

If your sweet tooth needs a little something extra, a decadent chocolate fountain will be flowing all night long. Whether or not you’ve purchased from the gallery, you are invited to choose from an assortment of fruits and snacks, and delight in dipping the treats into the rich dark chocolate. After all, what’s the most romantic month of the year without chocolate?

“This is a big year for Rowe Fine Art Gallery as we celebrate 10 years in business,” says Monica. “Ken and I are grateful for the art collectors who have supported us not only at the gallery but also for the past 30-plus years that Ken has been sculpting. Our February show is a favorite of mine because it gives me the chance to personally thank the art lovers who have given us and our artists a great life.”

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.