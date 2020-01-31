Scandalous Hands returns to Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, Feb. 8, Main Stage welcomes back, Scandalous Hands, from Prescott.

This four-piece band started to come together in October 2016, when Troy Schilperoort, Adam Haar, and Dennis Messenger began working on a set of musical material that could incorporate funk grooves, jazz harmonic structures, and the exploratory improvisation of jam bands.



Shawnee Snaketail soon joined the group on drums, completing the band’s roster. Since then, Scandalous Hands continues to grow, debuting new material with each performance, and unleashing an explosive inventiveness in their covers of familiar classics by The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Grateful Dead and more.



The show starts at 9 p.m. for those 21 and over. There is no cover for this event.



Friday, Feb. 7, Main Stage presents the ever-so-popular, “First Fridays w/ DJ ill.Ego.” Local favorite DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.



Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is 21+ and there is no cover. Music starts at 9 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature an East Coast Swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are featuring the Rumba dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with Andrew Benassi starting at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every fourth Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood.