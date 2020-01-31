Steve Sandner and Shondra highlight ‘The Classics’ at Sound Bites

Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill promises an evening of romantic dancing or just listening to beautiful songs played by The Classics, Feb. 9, 6-9 p.m. Band leader George Bein said the music he has planned will be perfect just before Valentine’s Day.

The Classics will be joined by pianist Steve Sandner and vocalist Shondra Jepperson.

Pianist/vocalist Steve Sandner is originally from the Chicago area and now splits his time between Michigan and Sedona. After jazz studies at Berklee School of Music in Boston, Steve studied trumpet and classical piano at University of Illinois and Eastern Michigan University. Steve has led various sized jazz ensembles in Chicago, Michigan, and Arizona and has five self-produced CDs including two with legendary jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave.

Shondra Jepperson is an Alumni of the Juilliard School of Drama with a resume reflecting performance credits of 42 years in the entertainment business. Besides her acting credits in leading roles in musicals and plays, she’s starred in her own shows in Las Vegas, Reno and concerts across the United States and on several cruise lines.

She is co-owner/entertainer of Entertainment by Tom & Shondra, The Two Lucys and also one of the popular Dynamite Divas. Shondra’s originals include three produced musicals & her recent music video, “Greed Incorporated,” has won an American Tracks Music Award, Semi-Finalist Bob Fosse Award in Chicago’s Amarcord Television Awards and six more Best Music Video nominations in festivals in NYC, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Virginia, Utah and Wexford, Ireland.

The band will also have Chuck Murcko on bass and George Bein on drums. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes as you snuggle on the dance floor with your partner while the combo plays very danceable music. A variety of Latin and up-tempo songs will be played as well.

You will definitely want to be on the dance floor when you hear “When I Fall in Love,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Because You Loved Me” and “Moon River” just to name a few.

Chuck Murcko has been playing bass for over four decades, with musicians such as Peter McCann, Nick Brignola, Dave Holland, Jack DeJohnette, Don York, Lee Shaw, Micki Free, and Long John Hunter.

After working in show and local jazz bands in New York for 20 years, he moved to Philadelphia, where in addition to local jazz groups, he held the bass chair with the 18-piece band In Full Swing. Chuck currently works in several projects in northern Arizona.

Rounding out “The Classics” is bandleader and drummer, George Bein. George started his musical journey as a drummer with various high school and college dance bands. His path then led him to earn his PhD in electrophysics and a career in the field. Bein was overjoyed to return to the drums, first joining the percussion section of the Cottonwood Community Band, and now, as founder of his own band.

Sound Bites Grill is located in the Hyatt Pinon Pointe shopping center in uptown Sedona, off of Hwy 89A. Reservations suggested by calling 928-282-2713. For more info visit: www.SoundBitesGrill.com.