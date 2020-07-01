Arizona sees single-day record high for new COVID-19 cases, deaths
Arizona has established a single-day high for COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day with 4,878 confirmed in the past 24 hours.
The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported a new single day high for deaths with 88 in the past day.
In addition, Arizona’s positive-test ratio has climbed to 10.2%
The Wednesday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 84,092 positive tests for coronavirus since testing began in January. Arizona’s COVID-19 death count now stands at 1,720.
Locally, there are now 253 documented cases in the Verde Valley and Sedona, with 107 of those cases in Cottonwood. Verde Valley Medical Center currently has 19 patients with coronavirus.
In May, Arizona averaged about 400 COVID-19 cases every day. In June, that climbed to 2,130 new cases daily.
ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June; 76% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases were documented in June.
In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,273 of the state’s 1,720 deaths. There have been 232 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 52,266.
Pima County has 8,387 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 6,485 cases. Navajo County has 3,703 cases, Pinal County has 3,777, Apache County has 2,381, Coconino County has 1,941 and Santa Cruz has 1,802 documented cases.
Testing data
ADHS reports 721,985 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10.2%.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (41,671), with 95 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 10,023 times with 1,273 deaths.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Wednesday morning report shows 791 COVID-19 cases since testing began with 331 recoveries. There have been 10 deaths reported in Yavapai County.
YCCHS reports 253 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region:
-107 confirmed in Cottonwood with 13 new cases over the weekend.
-52 in Camp Verde
-52 in Sedona
-18 in Clarkdale
-13 in Cornville
-11 in Rimrock
-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.
There have been 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.
YCCHS reports 19,503 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 95.9% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 485-306 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
Hospital Reports
ADHS reports 4,837 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 6% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Wednesday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,495 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 89% of the state’s ICU capacity.
Wednesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported it had 19 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 56 patients with six in critical care.
Flagstaff Medical Center reports 21 positive tests with nine results pending. FMC has admitted 200 patients; 42 of those patients are in critical care.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.69 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 129,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 829,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 10.5 million cases reported worldwide, with 512,000 deaths and 5.37 million recoveries.
