Arizona sees single-day record high for new COVID-19 cases, deaths

Arizona has established a single-day high for COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day with 4,878 confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported a new single day high for deaths with 88 in the past day.

In addition, Arizona’s positive-test ratio has climbed to 10.2%

The Wednesday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 84,092 positive tests for coronavirus since testing began in January. Arizona’s COVID-19 death count now stands at 1,720.

Locally, there are now 253 documented cases in the Verde Valley and Sedona, with 107 of those cases in Cottonwood. Verde Valley Medical Center currently has 19 patients with coronavirus.

In May, Arizona averaged about 400 COVID-19 cases every day. In June, that climbed to 2,130 new cases daily.

ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June; 76% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases were documented in June.

In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,273 of the state’s 1,720 deaths. There have been 232 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 52,266.

Pima County has 8,387 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 6,485 cases. Navajo County has 3,703 cases, Pinal County has 3,777, Apache County has 2,381, Coconino County has 1,941 and Santa Cruz has 1,802 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 721,985 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10.2%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (41,671), with 95 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 10,023 times with 1,273 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Wednesday morning report shows 791 COVID-19 cases since testing began with 331 recoveries. There have been 10 deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 253 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region:

-107 confirmed in Cottonwood with 13 new cases over the weekend.

-52 in Camp Verde

-52 in Sedona

-18 in Clarkdale

-13 in Cornville

-11 in Rimrock

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

There have been 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 19,503 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 95.9% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 485-306 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 4,837 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 6% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Wednesday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,495 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 89% of the state’s ICU capacity.

Wednesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported it had 19 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 56 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 21 positive tests with nine results pending. FMC has admitted 200 patients; 42 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.69 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 129,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 829,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 10.5 million cases reported worldwide, with 512,000 deaths and 5.37 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases



June 21 52,390 cases



June 20 49,798 cases



June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases



June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case