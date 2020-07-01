Cottonwood announces parking information for fireworks
Parking at Fairgrounds will be limited; city encourages distance viewing
COTTONWOOD - Wednesday, the City of Cottonwood announced the details of its distancing-encouraged fireworks display on Saturday. July 4.
The show is set to begin at approximately 8:45 p.m., according to a news release.
Parking at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds will be limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting at 7 p.m.
Guests are urged to follow physical-distancing and face-covering protocols. No alcohol will be permitted in the parking area.
The Cottonwood Kids Park will be closed to visitors all day.
This year, ground shells have been replaced by aerial shells to help elevate the show and allow viewing from greater distances.
Since the show has been designed to be viewed from afar, the city encourages local residents to watch the fireworks from the comfort of home.
The city appreciates the support and cooperation it has received from the community through this public health crisis of COVID-19, the release states. The protection of first-responders, healthcare workers and the local healthcare system is a top priority.
For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-3200.
