OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 01
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood announces parking information for fireworks
Parking at Fairgrounds will be limited; city encourages distance viewing

Staff report
Originally Published: July 1, 2020 11:46 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - Wednesday, the City of Cottonwood announced the details of its distancing-encouraged fireworks display on Saturday. July 4.

The show is set to begin at approximately 8:45 p.m., according to a news release.

Parking at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds will be limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting at 7 p.m.

Guests are urged to follow physical-distancing and face-covering protocols. No alcohol will be permitted in the parking area.

The Cottonwood Kids Park will be closed to visitors all day.

This year, ground shells have been replaced by aerial shells to help elevate the show and allow viewing from greater distances.

Since the show has been designed to be viewed from afar, the city encourages local residents to watch the fireworks from the comfort of home.

The city appreciates the support and cooperation it has received from the community through this public health crisis of COVID-19, the release states. The protection of first-responders, healthcare workers and the local healthcare system is a top priority.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-3200.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
Wisdom of public fireworks display must be questioned
City of Cottonwood presents Fantastic Family Fourth of July
City of Cottonwood presents Fantastic Family Fourth of July
Cottonwood celebration offers fun, free food, fireworks
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News