Community events and announcements: July 2, 2020

Here are some events and other things happening in the Verde Valley in the days and weeks ahead.

Sedona Humane Society: ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

SEDONA – From Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12, animals older than six months have a reduced adoption fee of $25 at the Humane Society of Sedona.

In the “Empty the Shelters” event, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, all dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, have been microchipped, have received a veterinary medical exam and behavioral evaluation and are licensed for a year.

Also, your first local veterinarian visit is free.

To view adoptable animals, visit HumaneSocietyofSedona.org/adopt. To schedule an appointment to see the animals, call us 928-282-4679 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. most days.

Masks are required in the shelter to keep you and your family, our staff and the animals safe.

Clarkdale Town Park lit up for July 4

CLARKDALE – After Town of Clarkdale leaders made the difficult decision to cancel the old-fashioned Fourth of July festivities that generally take place each year in Town Park, there was still a desire to honor Clarkdale’s patriotic spirit.

The town will, instead, be lighting up the Clarkdale Town Park with some new features.

The festive lighting is made possible through funds donated by SRMG-Phoenix Cement Plant and will be on display through the Independence Day weekend for the community’s enjoyment.

The Town of Clarkdale and SRMG-Phoenix Cement Plant wish everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday.

Canceled events include the pancake breakfast, children’s parade, ice cream social and the Cottonwood Community Band performance.

Questions can be directed to the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460 or parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.

Cottonwood Parks & Rec Master Plan online open house July 16

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department invites interested participants to share their input to guide the future of the city’s parks and recreation system. Public input will be used by the city to develop a master plan for its parks, recreation, open space and trail facilities.

An online open house meeting will take place Thursday, July 16, beginning at 4 p.m. This will be take place at zoom.us/j/97749674855) and will also available by phone at 408-638-0968. The meeting ID is 977 4967 4855.

The department invites residents, partner agency/organization representatives, business community representatives, and users of facilities and services to attend and contribute.

Participants will be asked to measure the extent to which Cottonwood’s parks, recreation facilities, open space, trails, programs and services meet the needs of the community.

Participants will also be asked to measure the community’s perception of needs for future facilities, amenities, services and programs.

Norris Design, the independent consulting firm assisting with the master plan, will conduct the open houses. For information, contact Brian Sager at 602-254-9600 or cottonwoodparkmasterplan@norris-design.com.

Master Plan updates are available online at cottonwoodparkmasterplan.com.

Medication drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus

In a joint effort with MATFORCE and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde Campus has installed a medication drop box for the community to dispose of expired or unneeded prescription medications.

The drop box is available to the public from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1298 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde.

Music in the Stacks currently ‘Out of the Stacks’

The next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series, will take place on Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m., as Out of the Stacks. The outdoors event will be at Redinger Ramada on Hollamon Street.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, special precautions will be taken for everyone’s safety, including sanitizing the existing seating areas. Attendees will need to practice physical distancing and are encouraged to bring their own chairs to assist with this. Face masks are highly encouraged, and there will be some available for those who do not have them.



Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 4-6 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

July’s concert features Gary Simpkins, Christy Fisher, Mike McReynolds, Tony Cook and Matt Fabritz. These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location for the next two months.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Camp Verde summer camp continues through July 24

Through July 24, Camp Verde’s summer day camp runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We have successfully navigated four weeks of camp following the guidance from state and county officials,” Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Marshall said Wednesday in a news release. “Come join our American Camp Association accredited camp for a summer of fun for kids completing kindergarten through sixth grade.”

Requirements from the CDC and State of Arizona dictated some changes, Marshall said. “But the fun is still here, kids and camp staff have had a blast so far this summer.”

Campers and staff are required to wear masks as much as practical and social distancing will be encouraged and followed during camp activities also as much as practical. In addition to increased cleaning, some activities will be modified to improve social distancing.

“For example, we will be spreading campers out more during activities like arts & crafts to help with social distancing as well as avoiding activities like basketball which bring campers in close contact with activity” said Camp Manager Sabrina Wilson. In addition, extra cleaning and sanitizing of camp spaces and equipment will occur as well as the addition of “fun trips for hand washing!” said Marshall. One advantage for the camp is the availability of a big gymnasium and outdoor sports field to allow plenty of space for activities. Campers go to the Town pool for swimming twice per week too.

Come for a week or come for a day and enjoy camp fun, swim days at the pool and guest speakers. In addition enjoy outdoor fun and sports on the field as well as indoor sports opportunities in the air-conditioned Gym plus arts and crafts projects. The Community Library will be sending us an emissary on Tuesdays as part of the summer reading program.



Camp Verde Parks & Rec Day Camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-6th grade during the 2019-2020 school year. Normal cost per camper is $90 per week or $18 per day. This year we have received a very generous sponsorship from the Clif & Dee Jenkins Trust, which has covered 50% of the cost of camp attendance, making the daily fee only $9! Campers may attend on a daily basis or the whole week but pre-registration is required. Registration is simplified this year to allow both daily and weekly registration on line. Campers bring their own lunch and snacks and staff brings the fun.

There is a link for registration on our Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or our Facebook page – Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation, just click the blue Book Now button. Registration is limited to 30 kids per day so don’t miss out.

More information is also available at Parks & Recreation at 928-554-0828.

Cottonwood Library expands hours, services

COTTONWOOD – After an extended shutdown due to COVID-19, he Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. Sixth St., will expand its hours beginning Monday, June 29.

The library will increase hours of operation to Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while continuing curbside pickup for those who prefer not to enter the building.

The library is also reinstating a limited number of public-use computers. A meeting room can be utilized, as long as it has fewer than people at a time.

Library patrons can continue to utilize free digital services with a library card. Online library card registration is now available at ctwpl.info.

For the health of all patrons, the library staff asks everyone unable to maintain six feet of social distancing wear a mask while in the library. Online resources include e-books and continuing education. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of these offerings at ctwpl.info/databases.asp.

For information, visit ctwpl.info or call 928-634-7559.

Bus stop moves back to Cottonwood Library on July 5

COTTONWOOD – The bus stop at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. Sixth St., will reopen Sunday, July 5, as the library has reopened to the public with limited services.

All Cottonwood Area Transit, Lynx, and Yavapai Apache Nation Transit buses will resume picking up and dropping off riders at the Sixth Street Library entrance, and the temporary Garrison Park stop will be closed.

Buses have been running on a limited schedule, and the City of Cottonwood thanks riders for their patience with adjustments due to the pandemic.

Future changes to the schedule will be announced on the city’s website, ride-cat.com, as well as the CAT and City Facebook pages.

Contact the CAT office with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

August county primary information

Yavapai County Recorder, Leslie Hoffman would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2020 Primary Election being held Tuesday, Aug. 4.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2020 Primary Election.

If you are a registered Independent, Other, Party Not Designated, or Green Party and are on the Permanent Early Voter List, you must tell us which Party Ballot you want mailed. Call 928-771-3248 or visit yavapai.us/GoVote to request a one-time early ballot.

To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by Monday, July 6, 2020. Please visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St. Rm 228, Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood to register in-person Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.servicearizona.com to register online until 11:59 p.m.

Election materials cannot be forwarded – If you have changes to your residential or mailing address (i.e. no longer have a post office box, rural route, or receive your mail at a location other than your residence) call 928-771-3248 or visit www.servicearizona.com to update your voter registration by Monday, July 6, 2020.

Ballots will be mailed to voters requesting Automatic Ballot-by-Mail on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot beginning Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office 1015 Fair St. Rm 228, Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, July 31, 2020. Proper identification is now required.

The last day to request an Early Ballot be mailed to you is Friday, July 24, 2020. Call 928-771-3248 or visit yavapai.us/GoVote to request a one-time early ballot.

Please consider returning your voted ballot using one of our 13 Official Ballot Drop Boxes located throughout the County. This saves Yavapai County 60¢ per ballot in tax dollars. Visit www.yavapai.us/GOVOTE for locations.

DO NOT mail your voted ballot back after Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Voters voting at a Vote Center, you will need to present proper identification. Visit yavapai.us/GoVote for Vote Center locations and identification requirements.

Voters needing special accommodations, call 928-771-3248 or e-mail us at web.voter.registration@yavapai.us.

Important election dates:

Last day to register/update info to vote -- Monday, July 6, 2020

Early voting begins -- Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Automatic Ballots-by-Mail will be mailed -- Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Last day to request and be mailed a ballot -- Friday, July 24, 2020.

Last day to mail ballots back through USPS to arrive on time -- Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Last day to vote early in-person -- Friday, July 31, 2020

Election Day – Vote Centers are open 6am – 7pm, Tuesday, August 4.

Republican luncheon July 14

The Mingus Mountain Republican Club’s next luncheon is at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #7400, at 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Speakers include Sylvia Allen, candidate for state senator (LD6); Eric Sloan, candidate for Arizona Corporate Commission; Daniel McCarthy, candidate for U. S. Senate, and Yavapai County District 2 Supervisor candidates Brandi Bateman, Wiley Cline and Jodi Rooney.

Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch served at 11:15 a.m. Meeting and programs begin at 11:30 a.m.

Lunch is $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, Sodas are $1 extra. Please RSVP by email before Friday July 10 to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market requires appropriate face masks

Verde Valley Farmers Market had hoped to be able to loosen restrictions, not tighten them. COVID-19 precautions will be in place to ensure everyone’s well-being, including requiring facial covering masks for all vendor and customers.

June 20 was a grace market to let customers know the market now requires face coverings. Facial covering masks that include the nose and mouth are mandatory beginning June 27.

The updated market rules for safety include:

-The market will have only one entrance and exit that will be clearly marked. The entry will be staffed by an individual who will limit customers in the market area to no more than 20 customers at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in an orderly line outside the market at appropriate social distances.

-Customer precautions will be posted at the market entrance.

-Customers will be required to wear a mask.

-Customers will be required to sanitize their hands/gloves with provided hand sanitizer before entering the market.

-Vendor tables will be separated by at least six feet.

-The market will have a hand wash stations with jugs, basins, soap, single-use paper towels, a trash bin, hand sanitizer and spray bleach for sanitizing.

-No vendor sampling of food or sale/consumption of food will be allowed at the market.

-Pets, with the exception of service animals, will not be allowed.

Please understand that people who manage the market’s entrance and exit are volunteers, and they are following these guidelines.

We are aware of the many observations and speculations regarding this situation and will appreciate the same kind and considerate treatment that our valued customers will receive from all vendors and volunteers who have made, and continue to make, the market possible.

MVD reminder: Offices still limited to appointments only

PHOENIX - Throughout this public health situation, Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offices have remained open with one caveat: Appointments are required.



Appointments are available for customers who need to get their driver license for the first time as well as first-time vehicle registrations. Most other services are available online through secure, personal accounts at azmvdnow.gov or through ServiceArizona.com.

Scheduling an appointment must be done through the MVD statewide customer service phone line at 602.712.2700 during normal weekday business hours. Because call volume is typically very high, and phone-in transactions take more time than in-person services, customers are likely to experience waits of 30 minutes or more when calling in. MVD apologizes for the inconvenience while services are modified to meet social distancing and other pandemic safety protocols.

MVD encourages customers to use online services whenever possible for convenience and to reduce both the phone traffic on the statewide line and potential customer traffic at physical locations.

Most Authorized Third Party offices are open, many of which can provide the full range of MVD services. For information on hours, locations and services, please visit azdot.gov.



Customers whose driver license expires between March and September of this year have automatically had that date extended by six months. No office visit is needed until the new date. This extended expiration date is updated in the MVD customer’s motor vehicle record.

MVD has also begun a new process of providing items such as registration tabs, license plates, titles and other documents to customers. Plates and tabs are sent to the customer through the U.S. Postal Service while titles and most other documents are recorded electronically on each customer’s online MVD account, which customers can securely access through azmvdnow.gov.

Mark your calendar for Corn Fest 2020

July 18, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hollamon Street and inside the Community Center gym.

This one-day July 18 event will feature fresh-roasted Hauser & Hauser corn plus other good eats with vendors and entertainment. KB Kornhole will be hosting a Corn Hole Tournament with cash prizes. Admission is free and there will be fresh corn for purchase to take home to benefit a non-profit.

Corn fest 2020 highlights:

Fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser sweet corn

Local food and craft vendors

Entertainment and games

Please note safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the design and scope of the event but the end result will still be fun for the attendees.

Ten-Year General Plan Parks & Recreation Survey

The Town of Clarkdale is in the process of developing the 2021 General Plan. The Parks and Recreation Department needs the public’s help to establish goals, including a vision for parks, open spaces, trails and recreational programs to contribute to the plan. Residents of Clarkdale, as well as community members of surrounding areas, are invited to complete a 10-minute survey regarding what should be prioritized in the 10-year future of Clarkdale’s parks & recreation opportunities.

A link to the survey can be found at the Town website: www.clarkdale.az.gov. Click on the 2020 Parks & Recreation Survey link. Community members can also take the survey over the phone, call 928-639-2460 and a Parks & Recreation staff member will assist you. The survey will be available until June 21.

Vacancies on three Cottonwood commissions

The City of Cottonwood is seeking to fill vacancies on three volunteer commissions.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources office, located at 816 N. Main St., or by calling 928-340-2713, or online on the “volunteer opportunities” page of cottonwoodaz.gov.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m., Monday, June 15.

The city seeks applicants to fill two seats on its Airport Commission — each for a full three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council.

The commission consists of five voting members. Four members shall be tenants/lessees of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport or have a working knowledge of aviation matters.

A member who is a tenant/lessee of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport or have a working knowledge of aviation matters must fill one of the currently open seats. The other open seat must be filled by a member representing the general public interest and does not need to be a tenant/lessee of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport or have working knowledge of aviation matters.

The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to the Cottonwood Municipal Airport. It supports City Council and staff through assisting in the support and enhancement of the Airport and its operation to deliver optimum services and safety to its citizens and the users of the airport.

The Historic Preservation Commission consists of seven members — five of whom shall be residents of the city — and there is one three-year appointment to be made. The two members whom need not be residents of the city must have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business or employment in the city.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required.

The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood. It also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory, and assists with designating historic landmarks.

For information, contact Jim Padgett at 928-634-5505, ext. 3320.

One of the seven seats on the Parks and Recreation Commission must be filled. All members of this commission, which advises and supports the Council and the Parks and Recreation Department, must live in Cottonwood.

The Commission assists the Parks and Recreation department in developing the city’s park system and recreation program planning, reviews plan, programs, rules, regulations, and policies relating to the operation, use, care, and maintenance of parks and recreation centers, and assists in establishing general priorities relating to park development and recreation programs.

For information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-3200.

AZALR Bikefest coming to Cottonwood Oct. 16-18

The American Legion Riders Post 25 will host the 2020 AZALR Bikefest Oct. 16-18. More than 200 riders from around the state are expected to come to Cottonwood for the fundraiser. The majority of the funds will be going to the two causes, Legion Boys and Girls Camp and the ALR National Legacy Fund, which enables continuing education to the children of fallen and disabled Veterans. Vendors are also needed. The American Legion is asking for any donations whether monetary, services or products. Federal ax ID group Ruling# 0965 section 501© (19) # 86 6038148.

Loven Family run, walk rescheduled for Sept. 12

COTTONWOOD — Because of coronavirus concerns, this year’s Loven Family Run & Walk has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. Current registrations will be transferred to the September run. Updated event and course information will be sent out as soon as possible.

The Loven Family Run & Walk is a fundraising event supporting patients of Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. Funds raised directly benefit those receiving care through these services. Information regarding the event is available at lovenfamilyrun.com.

For more information on COVID-19 and how to prevent spread, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services web sites.