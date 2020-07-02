Visitors center, library close due to COVID-19 diagnoses

SEDONA – Two public facilities in Sedona closed recently after at least one staff member at each facility tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau and the Sedona Public Library separately announced Thursday that one employee at each of those facilities had tested positive for the potentially fatal disease.

Sedona Chamber President/CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff said, in a “Business Bulletin,” mentioned that a Sedona Visitors Center employee had a positive test.

“As we get ready to head into the holiday weekend, we are working to re-open the Visitor Center following a staff member’s positive COVID test result,” Wesselhoff wrote. “Visitor Center staff and volunteer test results received, thus far, are negative for the virus and may enable us to reopen for the weekend. This tells us that masks, social distancing and other ‘Safe, Clean, Ready’ practices at the Visitor Center helped prevent illness.”

Wesselhoff also encouraged Sedona-area business who haven’t signed up for the “Safe, Clean, Ready” program can still do so. More than 250 businesses have committed to a series of health and safety guidelines and have received, in return, reminder stickers and posters, including a “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service” poster.

The Sedona Public Library is closed until further notice. It had closed to the public in March, initially, due to the pandemic.

“After cautiously reopening with many new protocols in place, Sedona Public Library has temporarily closed the main location on White Bear Road after a staff member there tested positive for COVID-19,” library staff said in a news release. “The library has been following all CDC guidance to keep both the public and library staff as safe as possible. Masks are required for all staff and for patrons entering the building, social distancing is practiced, and acrylic barriers have been installed.”

The Library is routinely cleaned and disinfected, the release states. The closure is being taken as a precaution, based on internal procedures set in place to help minimize the spread of disease.

Staff members are being tested and the library will be deep cleaned and disinfected. The book drop remains open.

Items currently checked out will have their due dates extended and items on the holds shelf will be available for pick up when the Library reopens.

Library Director Virginia Volkman, who is quoted in the news release, said the closure of the branch took effect Wednesday, but many library functions can be completed sedonalibrary.org.

“The health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers, and the wider community remain a priority for Sedona Public Library,” said Library Director Virginia Volkman. “We wish our colleague a complete and speedy recovery and look forward to reopening the library — again — when it is safe to do so.”