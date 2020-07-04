OFFERS
Arizona positive-test ratio for COVID-19 climbs to 10.7%; 10,461 new cases in three days

VVN graphic/Dan Engler

VVN graphic/Dan Engler

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: July 4, 2020 11:40 a.m.

Arizona reported 2,695 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning as the state’s positive test ratio climbed to 10.7%

The Saturday morning Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 report shows 94,553 cases and 1,805 (17 in the past day) deaths since documentation began in January.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units have reached 90% capacity, according to ADHS.

Through three days of testing in July, ADHS has confirmed 10,461 positive tests and 85 deaths

ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Saturday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,320 of the state’s 1,805 deaths. There have been 248 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 59,829.

Pima County has 9,313 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 7,048 cases. Pinal County has 4,237 cases, Navajo County has 3,848, Apache County has 2,423, Coconino County has 2,107 and Santa Cruz has 1,932 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 769,290 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10.7%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (47,195), with 107 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 11,087 times with 1,320 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 5,068 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Saturday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,473 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 90% of the state’s ICU capacity.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.86 million Saturday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 132,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 865,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 11.1 million cases reported worldwide, with 525,000 deaths and 5.89 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 4 94,553 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 2 87,425 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 20 49,798 cases

June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases

June 12 32,918 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases

May 15 13,169 cases

May 13 12,176 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case

