OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 04
Weather  95.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Bill Stranger, 1928-2020

Bill Stranger

Bill Stranger

Originally Published: July 4, 2020 12:22 p.m.

Bill Stranger, 91, died June 21, 2020, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

He was born August 19, 1928, in Spokane, Washington, the son of Carl and Siri Stranger.

Bill enjoyed life growing up in the forests of northern Idaho and graduated from Kingston High School in 1946, prior to marrying the love of his life, Jean Bonner, in 1947.

The young couple continued to reside in Idaho’s Silver Valley area until 1962, when they moved with their family to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Together, Bill and Jean owned and operated the Copper Lantern Cafe, the Copper Lantern Corral and Nana’s Gift Nook.

Flagstaff was growing too large for this small town couple and in 1984, they moved to Cottonwood, where they for several years ran the Village Wardrobe.

Some of Bill’s fondest memories were of the years he and Jean traveled the roads of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho as owners of Turkey Feather Traders, where they would often take a few days off and practice their passion, stream fishing for “Brookies.”

Bill was a family man above all else. After 67 years of marriage, Bill lost his beloved wife Jean in 2014. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his daughters, Julie Smith (Kermit), Ginger Bates (Bob), Marsha East (Randy), and his extended family.

He was called Papa by 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, in addition to being a much-loved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

His family will always be thankful for his bountiful love and his joyful laughter!

Our family would like to express sincere thanks to Carefree Assisted Living Center and Northern Arizona Hospice, whose caring assistance made our Dad’s last days easier during this time of the Covid virus.

A private, family memorial picnic will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Arizona Hospice, 203 S. Candy Lane, Suite 10A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 or to a charity of your choice.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Jean Stranger
Bill & Jean Stranger Celebrate 66th Wedding Anniversary
Obituary: Jean O’Loughlin
Obituary: Ramona Jean Fant 1937-2020
Obituary: Barbara Jean Manely 1928-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News