Obituary: Bruce Moore, 1948-2020

Originally Published: July 4, 2020 12:19 p.m.

Bruce Moore, a resident of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020.

He was born on November 27, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona and served in the military for two years.

He lived in Phoenix for a long time then moved to Cottonwood and ended up in Camp Verde.

Bruce was a kind and gentle soul, quick-witted and fun-loving he always had a smile on his face.

He is survived by his brother, sister, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life on July 14 at 10:00 a.m., at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www,westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

