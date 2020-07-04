Obituary: Ralph H. Wandrey, 1921-2020
Ralph H. Wandrey passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 at Maplewood Assisted Living in Hayden, Idaho.
He was born in Mason City, Iowa, on November 15, 1921.
He graduated from Mason City High School in 1939 and from North Iowa Community College in 1941.
He was sworn into the U.S. Army Air Corps on November 20, 1941 and graduated from the Army Air Corps Flying School in August of 1942.
He was sent to the South Pacific in December, 1942, where he served for 20 months flying 191 combat missions.
Many with the American Ace of Aces, Richard Bong and a few with Charles Lindbergh, who served briefly as an advisor.
Ralph attained the ranking of Major and became an “Ace”, scoring 6 confirmed victories and many probables.
While recovering in VA Hospitals from Renal Tuberculosis contracted in New Guinea, he wrote and published a book, “Fighter Pilot”, a memoir of his activities during WWII.
He received the Congressional Gold Metal honoring the American Fighter Aces in a ceremony in Washington D.C., in May of 2015.
After returning from the war, Ralph was very active in scouting, leading Explore Post 8 and Scoutmaster of Troops 2 and 116 in Mason City.
For years of service, he was awarded Scouting’s Silver Beaver award and the Lamb award.
He was active in the Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities in Mason City’s St. James Lutheran Church, then in Cottonwood, Arizona, at Lutheran churches, ending at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church.
He moved to Idaho his last few years and was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
He will be laid to rest in a family graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Verla, in 2002, after 58 years of marriage and one son, Gary Wandrey of Cape Coral, Florida.
He is survived by one son, Kurt Wandrey and his wife, Diann, of Kerrville, Texas; daughter, Connie Shaffer and her husband, Cary of Apollo Beach, Florida; daughter-in-law, Mary Wandrey of Cape Coral, Florida; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Information provided by survivors.
