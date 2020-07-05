3,536 new COVID-19 cases in AZ in past day; positive test ratio climbs to 10.9%

In April, COVID-19 cases accelerated at the rate of 1,000 new cases every four to five days.

In May, that jumped to 1,000 new cases every two to three days.

In June, the rate of acceleration skyrocketed to 10,000 new cases every five days.

So far in July, the Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 13,997 positive tests and 89 deaths.

The curve has not been flattened.

The Sunday morning report from ADHS shows 3,536 new cases in the past 24 hours with the state’s positive test ratio continuing its steady climb. It now stands at 10.9%.

The Sunday morning ADHS COVID-19 report shows 98,089 cases and 1,809 deaths (four in the past day) since documentation began in January.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 89% capacity, according to ADHS.

ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Sunday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,321 of the state’s 1,809 deaths. There have been 250 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 62,296.

Pima County has 9,621 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 7,332 cases. Pinal County has 4,391 cases, Navajo County has 3,883, Apache County has 2,439, Coconino County has 2,164 and Santa Cruz has 1,981 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 769,290 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10.9%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (49,003), with 108 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 11,391 times with 1,321 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 5,161 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Sunday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,464 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 89% of the state’s ICU capacity.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.9 million Sunday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 132,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 874,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 11.3 million cases reported worldwide, with 532,000 deaths and 6.11 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 5 98,089 cases

July 4 94,553 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 2 87,425 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases



June 21 52,390 cases



June 20 49,798 cases



June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases



June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case