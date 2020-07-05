3,536 new COVID-19 cases in AZ in past day; positive test ratio climbs to 10.9%
In April, COVID-19 cases accelerated at the rate of 1,000 new cases every four to five days.
In May, that jumped to 1,000 new cases every two to three days.
In June, the rate of acceleration skyrocketed to 10,000 new cases every five days.
So far in July, the Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 13,997 positive tests and 89 deaths.
The curve has not been flattened.
The Sunday morning report from ADHS shows 3,536 new cases in the past 24 hours with the state’s positive test ratio continuing its steady climb. It now stands at 10.9%.
The Sunday morning ADHS COVID-19 report shows 98,089 cases and 1,809 deaths (four in the past day) since documentation began in January.
Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 89% capacity, according to ADHS.
ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Sunday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,321 of the state’s 1,809 deaths. There have been 250 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 62,296.
Pima County has 9,621 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 7,332 cases. Pinal County has 4,391 cases, Navajo County has 3,883, Apache County has 2,439, Coconino County has 2,164 and Santa Cruz has 1,981 documented cases.
Testing data
ADHS reports 769,290 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10.9%.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (49,003), with 108 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 11,391 times with 1,321 deaths.
See www.azdhs.gov.
Hospital Reports
ADHS reports 5,161 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Sunday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,464 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 89% of the state’s ICU capacity.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.9 million Sunday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 132,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 874,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 11.3 million cases reported worldwide, with 532,000 deaths and 6.11 million recoveries.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
July 5 98,089 cases
July 4 94,553 cases
July 3 91,858 cases
July 2 87,425 cases
July 1 84,092 cases
June 30 79,215 cases
June 29 74,533 cases
June 28 73,908 cases
June 27 70,051 cases
June 26 66,458 cases
June 25 63,030 cases
June 24 59,974 cases
June 23 58,179 cases
June 22 54,586 cases
June 21 52,390 cases
June 20 49,798 cases
June 19 46,689 cases
June 18 43,443 cases
June 17 40,924 cases
June 16 39,097 cases
June 15 36,705 cases
June 14 35,691 cases
June 13 34,458 cases
June 12 32,918 cases
June 11 31,264 cases
June 10 29,852 cases
June 9 28,296 cases
June 8 27,678 cases
June 7 26,889 cases
June 6 25,451 cases
June 5 24,332 cases
June 3 22,223 cases
June 2 21,250 cases
June 1 20,123 cases
May 30 19,255 cases
May 29 18,465 cases
May 27 17,262 cases
May 23 16,039 cases
May 21 15,315 cases
May 18 14,170 cases
May 15 13,169 cases
May 13 12,176 cases
May 10 11,119 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Rimrock woman charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed daughter
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Mask mandate for Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: