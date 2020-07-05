OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, July 05
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Activists, parents call for the removal of police from Arizona schools

Black Organizing Project leaders Desiree Mims, left, and Jessica Black demand equal rights during a car caravan the project organized in early June. Activists visited the homes of school board members to urge them to support removing police from schools. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Sin Photography/Black Organizing Project)

Black Organizing Project leaders Desiree Mims, left, and Jessica Black demand equal rights during a car caravan the project organized in early June. Activists visited the homes of school board members to urge them to support removing police from schools. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Sin Photography/Black Organizing Project)

Haley Lorenzen, Cronkite News
Originally Published: July 5, 2020 5:37 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
1 MONTH
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$28

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mingus board approves contract for school resource officer
It's not ideal, but ...
Nation’s Police Department provides Camp Verde school district with resource officer
Update: Mingus, YAN SROs will remain
Police Chief Steve Gesell to be honored by Cottonwood-Oak Creek School
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News