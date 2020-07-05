Plane lands on State Route 89A in Sedona
No apparent serious injuries; landing gear damaged
SEDONA - There was some traffic along State Route 89A Sunday morning in Sedona, but, fortunately, things were not jam-packed at about 10:40 a.m.
That’s when the Sedona Fire District received a call about a small plane having made an emergency landing on State Route 89A at Mountain Shadows Drive in West Sedona, according to a news release.
The aircraft experienced engine problems shortly after takeoff from Sedona Oak Creek Airport and was forced to execute an emergency landing on the highway.
At least part of the plane’s landing gear appeared to have broken during the landing.
The plane did not strike any vehicles or people on the ground. Neither of the two occupants of the aircraft were injured, but elected to be transported to Verde Valley Medical Center Sedona Campus’ emergency department for evaluation.
The plane, according to its tail number, is a 1964 single-engine Beech A23. It's registered to William Carey Carlberg, Jr., of Gilbert.
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Rimrock woman charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed daughter
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Mask mandate for Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: