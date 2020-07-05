OFFERS
Plane lands on State Route 89A in Sedona
No apparent serious injuries; landing gear damaged

A small plane made an emergency landing in lanes of State Route 89A in West Sedona late Sunday morning. Neither of the two occupants appeared to be seriously injured. Courtesy of Sedona Fire District

A small plane made an emergency landing in lanes of State Route 89A in West Sedona late Sunday morning. Neither of the two occupants appeared to be seriously injured. Courtesy of Sedona Fire District

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 5, 2020 4:35 p.m.

SEDONA - There was some traffic along State Route 89A Sunday morning in Sedona, but, fortunately, things were not jam-packed at about 10:40 a.m.

That’s when the Sedona Fire District received a call about a small plane having made an emergency landing on State Route 89A at Mountain Shadows Drive in West Sedona, according to a news release.

The aircraft experienced engine problems shortly after takeoff from Sedona Oak Creek Airport and was forced to execute an emergency landing on the highway.

At least part of the plane’s landing gear appeared to have broken during the landing.

The plane did not strike any vehicles or people on the ground. Neither of the two occupants of the aircraft were injured, but elected to be transported to Verde Valley Medical Center Sedona Campus’ emergency department for evaluation.

The plane, according to its tail number, is a 1964 single-engine Beech A23. It's registered to William Carey Carlberg, Jr., of Gilbert.

News