ADHS still reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases per day

The first few days of July show the numbers of new positive COVID-19 tests in Arizona continue to be in the thousands each day that new state data is announced.

While the climb in past two days has not been quite as large as new cases announced July 2 and July 4, Monday morning’s Arizona Department of Health Services announcement of 3,352 new positive cases is on par with a rough start to July in terms of COVID-19 diagnoses.

After ADHS announced the results of more than 14,000 tests, it brought the six-day July total of newly announced COVID cases to 17,349.

In June, the rate of acceleration skyrocketed to 10,000 new cases every five days.

So far in July, the Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 90 deaths from COVID-19. Only one newly reported death was announced Monday, bringing the total for the first six days of July to 90.

Yavapai County and Verde Valley communities

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Monday report, 20,896 county residents have been tested.

There were 120 new positive results over the weekend, bringing the county to 973 positive cases, 403 recovered, and 10 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, azdhs.gov, shows 11 deaths in Yavapai County. YCCHS says one death was determined to be in another county.

Verde Valley Medical Center reports 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations and zero persons under investigation, or PUI.



YCCHS reports there have been eight new diagnoses in the City of Cottonwood since its last report on Thursday, bringing the total to 120.

Camp Verde has 10 new cases to get to 63 total; Sedona has one new case to reach 57; Clarkdale has four new cases and is at 25; Rimrock has two new cases to move to 14; Cornville is still at 14 and there is one "Verde Valley other" case.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reports 32 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and no PUI as well as four COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with seven PUI.

The VA facility in Prescott is caring for 3 COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

Positive test rate

The Monday morning report from ADHS shows 3,352 new cases, with the state’s positive test ratio continuing its steady climb. It now stands at 11.1%.

The Sunday morning ADHS COVID-19 report shows 101,441 cases and 1,810 deaths (one death newly reported Monday) since documentation began in January.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 89% capacity, according to ADHS.

ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Sunday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,322 of the state’s 1,809 deaths. There have been 250 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with almost 65,000.

Pima County has almost 10,000 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County at more than 7,400. Pinal County has 4,600 cases; Navajo County has more than 3,900; Apache County has 2,441; Coconino County has 2,190 and Santa Cruz has 2,002 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports more than 800,000 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 11.1%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (more than 50,000) with 108 deaths. Seniors in the 65-and-older age group have had 11,391 people test positive with 1,322 deaths. See azdhs.gov for more information.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 5,188 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents about 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Monday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,450 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 89% of the state’s ICU capacity.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.9 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 132,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 879,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 11.42 million cases reported worldwide, with 533,000 deaths and 6.2 million recoveries.

COVID-19 total confirmed cases in Arizona

July 6 101,441 cases

July 5 98,089 cases

July 4 94,553 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 2 87,425 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 20 49,798 cases

June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases

June 12 32,918 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases

May 15 13,169 cases

May 13 12,176 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case