Bighorn Fire 75% contained; has spread to 119,000 acres

CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST — As of 10 a.m. Sunday, July 5, firefighters have contained 70% of the Bighorn Fire.

The fire, which has grown to 118,897 acres, started on the night of June 5 in the Catalina Mountains northwest of Tucson on the Coronado National Forest, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov.

The fire was caused by lightning, according to the tracking site inciweb.nwcg.gov. Dry, windy conditions pushed the fire closer to communities and forced evacuations.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4, led by Carl Schwope, assumed command of the Bighorn Fire.

There are 475 firefighters assigned to the wildfire.

The Bighorn Fire is one of 13 fires statewide as of Sunday, although six have been 100% contained, according to InciWeb.

The 71,000-acre-plus acre Mangum Fire, burning near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, is now 78% contained, Kaibab National Forest stated Sunday in a news release.

The origin of the fire, which stated on June 6, is still under investigation.

Kaibab National Forest has implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions. For a full list of restrictions, visit fs.usda.gov.

With 251 firefighters currently working Mangum, resources include one Type 1 20-person hand crew, one 20-person initial attack hand crew, 17 fire engines, 1 helicopter, 5 dozers, and 13 water tenders.

Last updated on July 2, the Bringham Fire has burned about 23,000 acres and is now 40% contained, according to a news release from the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Clifton Ranger District.

“The Bringham Fire has decreased in complexity and has moderated to the point that command of the fire will transition from the White Mountain Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by Incident Commander Matt Bullmore, to a Type 4 Organization, led by Incident Commander Joe Names, on July 2,” according to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests website.

As of 7:15 p.m. Sunday, the Wood Springs 2 Fire has spread to 12,840 acres and is 51% contained, according to InciWeb.

The fire, which started on June 27, crossed Road N-26, but has not crossed State Route 7. The fire is approximately five miles from Sawmill.

According to InciWeb, the Sawmill and Fluted Rock communities are on high alert. Residents should begin collecting important items and be ready to evacuate. If you are asked to evacuated, please contact your local chapter house for information on evacuation shelters.

The fire’s estimated containment 100% date is 8 p.m., Friday, July 10.

For the latest road closures and other information, check the online map found at inciweb.nwcg.gov.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42