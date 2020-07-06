Dan Vega, Jerry McFarland on Bella Vita menu for July 10-11

Bella Vita Ristorante in Sedona keeps on serving fine fare and music through the summer.

Friday, July 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the outdoor patio, the multi-talented Dan Vega entertains.

Vega is a master of his craft and an audience favorite. He is one of the most sought-after musicians in the Sedona music scene. He commands respect and appreciation on the stage, always staying on point with the audience.

Vega has been around for a long time playing in the Greater Sedona area and people love to listen to his interpretations of popular cover songs and his own original tunes.

He has a golden voice and his interpretations of the classics is impeccable.

Saturday, July 11, from 6 to 9 p.m., Jerry Wayne McFarland takes the stage in the restaurant’s spacious outdoor patio.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin-inspired jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues classics.

Take your pick: Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical; covers of Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and the Beatles punctuate his original songs, played with skill and precision.

McFarland’s deep catalog spans decades, often resulting in an impromptu musical journey when Jerry asks the audience to call out favored songs or artists.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 West State Route 89A.

Social distancing will be maintained.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.comor call 928-282-4540.