Emerson Theater Collaborative presents original summer youth production What In The World?!

Emerson Theater Collaborative will present an original Summer Youth Theater Production entitled What In The World?!, written and created by the participants of this year’s summer youth program.

Shows will be presented virtually through the On The Stage online platform. Shows are July 10 at 4 p.m. and July 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at bit.ly/Whatintheworld and are $10. A link to the performances will be provided upon purchase.

Emerson Theater is currently living through the chaos and isolation caused by a global pandemic and, at the same time, people are uniting through global protests against systemic racism.

What In The World?! is about the way young people are seeing and experiencing the trauma and triumphs resulting from these events.

Through the art of theater, their voices can be heard. This show demonstrates how the youth of today are facing these issues head on, taking action and planning for change in the world.

The world has changed and our youth can help us change, too.

Because this year’s Summer Youth Theater Program is being conducted virtually, it is allowing us to share this experience with other youths and adults from all around the country through online performances.

What In The World?! is an original show written by our students, produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Denise Royal. Youth participants include Alana Bowles, Isabella Houchard, Gabby Huserseau, Noah Puckett, Savanna Royal, Benazir Russell, Morgan Sandman, Linus Weber, Skyrah Jade Wilmer, Gianna Wilson, Jace Wilson.

This production has been made possible by Emerson Theater Collaborative’s receipt of a CARES Act Emergency Relief - Humanities Grant from Arizona Humanities.

Funding for this grant was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit go2etc.org. For tickets, visit bit.ly/Whatintheworld.