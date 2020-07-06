Film Festival presents virtual screening of ‘My Darling Vivian’

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival continues “MDF@Home” with “My Darling Vivian.”

MDF@Home features several new indie films still in their theatrical release window and now available for you to stream at home from the best seat in your house.

Best of all … you can watch alone or with more family members for one low ticket price. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

MY DARLING VIVIAN

“My Darling Vivian” is the story of Vivian Liberto — Johnny Cash’s first wife — as told for the first time by their four daughters. What begins as a whirlwind summer romance turns into marriage and a life on the road, during which Johnny Cash becomes a superstar household name, painfully estranged from his first family.

A classic tale of stardom, love, isolation, fear, heartbreak, and survival, “My Darling Vivian” is illustrated with never-before-seen photographs and home videos, and features the four Cash daughters (Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara), produced by Cash’s grandson Dustin Tittle, and directed Tittle’s husband, filmmaker Matt Riddlehoover.

In 1951, Catholic schoolgirl Vivian Liberto meets handsome Air Force cadet Johnny Cash at her local San Antonio, Texas skating rink.

Their whirlwind summer romance lays the foundation for a feverish three-year-long correspondence while Johnny is stationed in Germany.

Thousands of letters later, the two marry upon his return in 1954.

Within a year, a career blossoms and a family is started. By 1961, Johnny Cash is a household name, number one on the music charts, and perpetually on tour.

Meanwhile, only two weeks postpartum, Vivian settles into their custom-built home in Casitas Springs, California with their four young daughters.

Plagued by bobcats, rattlesnakes, all-hours visits from fans, and a growing resentment toward her husband’s absence, Vivian is pushed to a near breaking point when she and her daughters are targeted by hate groups over her perceived race.

In “My Darling Vivian,” we will meet the first Mrs. Cash as her daughters, Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara, share with us first hand, for the first time, the entire story.

To view this film and other titles, log on to SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome/) for links to order virtual screenings of any of the available films.

