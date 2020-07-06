Jodi Rooney Q&A: Yavapai County District 2 supervisor candidate

Name: Jodi Rooney Age: 60 Years in Arizona: Since 2006 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Administrator for Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, as well as various boards, councils and commissions, most recently serving as council member for the Town of Prescott Valley.

Verde Independent: Why do you want to be a county supervisor?

Jodi Rooney: I believe the time is right to invest leadership and years of multi-level government experience. With a good mind and a good background, I will continue to work to protect our quality of life and practice balance. Using common sense, tenacity and experience, I will continue to work to get things done. Living in a safe region is important to me. My husband Casey and I have invested our time and talent while living and working across Yavapai County. Through great relationships and demonstrated performance, working with others I hope to build on our current success here in the county.

VI: If you were elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the county’s citizens?

Rooney: Clearly, sound fiscal management and administration, which includes governing tax rates; with final approval over the budget of the forty departments. My background and record offer sound management. Coming out of this pandemic, experienced leadership will be very important moving forward. As an administrator, I’ve worked the budgets, deferred programs and cut projects during the last economic downturn.

VI: Is there a county issue that caused you to seek this office?

Rooney: No; I do not have a beef with anyone. Our current supervisor, Tom Thurman, is retiring. He’s done a great job for Yavapai County. He is my supervisor and his will be big shoes to fill.

VI: What do view as the most important issues facing Yavapai County and how would you deal with those concerns?

Rooney: Over a period of months last year, I worked with a group of leaders across Yavapai County. I led workgroups and through a shared effort we produced a high-level economic development blueprint with recommendations. Thinking the communities were unique, we actually identified some common and important issues: attainable housing and long-term rentals; workforce (more than 30% drive to the valley for work — that’s a brain drain for us); transportation; broadband capacity; water and funding. I’ll be using these recommendations with identified goals to work toward solutions.

VI: What is your position on the Verde Connect project? Should it include a connector to Middle Verde Road?

Rooney: I was raised in a rural community, so I can appreciate the agriculture of the Verde Valley. In my career I have successfully and collectively worked to help bring balance to the big picture. Our transportation system is important for now and the future to move people, goods, and to provide services. I will be supporting the system connectivity and economic benefit of the Verde Connect, which includes the connector to Middle Verde Road. Public comment just recently closed. Respectfully, there’s a lot of misinformation out there right now. The official site is verdeconnect.com.

VI: How would you be fair to both sides of the mountain no matter where you live?

Rooney: I am already practicing this action and will continue. For instance, last year when I worked with leaders across Yavapai County to produce an economic development blueprint, I purposely made sure to work both sides of the county. Supervisor Thurman took positive note. For over a decade, my husband Casey served as the Economic Development manager for the City of Cottonwood while living in Prescott Valley. During that time, we became founding members of the Southwest Wine Center in Clarkdale. We continue to be back and forth regularly for work and volunteering in our support of Yavapai County.

VI: Do you believe Yavapai County should raise property taxes or sales taxes during the pandemic to keep employees from being laid off?

Rooney: No. In cases of deficit revenues we can use another strategy, if needed, such as furloughs for a period of time. This helps employees keep insurance. If we get to that point, we then will need to revert to providing essential services.

VI: If you are voted onto the supervisors’ board, does your allegiance belong to your district, the county, or the state?

Rooney: First allegiance is the district. As a board, we work together on bigger picture issues and opportunities; where, oftentimes there is give and take. We also work with our County Supervisors Association at the state level.



VI: How would you deal with wildland fires, floods and domestic problems common to many low income areas?

Rooney: This is where my broad relationships network pays off. While I may not always know the answer, I usually know who to call. Emergency Management is one of my major focus areas. I will work to protect the safety of our citizens and infrastructure by working with our departments, intergovernmental agencies and private groups. Called up during this pandemic, Ron Sauntman and his team have now begun the transition over to fire season. I’ve been part of role play emergency response exercises. Practicing long-range thinking, we can look ahead to potential incidents that may adversely affect our low income areas.

VI: Are you willing to fine property owners who don’t keep their yard and homes cleaned up?

Rooney: During fire season, we are VERY aware of keeping up properties to reduce potential fires. This is only one element. For health and safety, we do need standards; yes, fines are a tool to be used. The county annually provides free slash drop off at the transfer stations. Obviously, some residents may not have ability or money to clean up their properties. Recently I had the opportunity to work with the fine folks at Mission Church in Mayer. They helped people who needed help with yard cleanup. Community finds ways to come alongside each other when there is a need.

VI: Are you willing to become a leader on special boards for your county and for Northern Arizona?

Rooney: Yes, in fact, I do now. During my professional career and serving as town council member, I served on special boards and worked with other elected officials, school districts, agencies and non-profits to help bring solutions to our communities. I have many of these working relationships already in place.

VI: When weighing land-use regulations, neighboring property value impact and anti-growth organized opposition, what are your main priorities when deciding growth and development issues?

Rooney: I believe in property rights, balance, and managed growth. I’m used to working with long-range plans (comprehensive plan) and opposing views. I’m all for affordable development; the fact is we have a housing issue. I propose we reinstitute the Housing Task Force that was suspended in 2009 during the last economic downturn. There is a regional housing study in play and our leaders across the county voiced this as a priority issue — the inertia is there.

VI: Should Yavapai County provide urbanized government services to communities such as Beaver Creek, Verde Village and Village of Oak Creek that do not incorporate?

Rooney: No, unless these communities were willing to pay for the use of these services. To provide water and sewer, the county would have to build and bill the residents for water infrastructure and waste water treatment facilities. This would be very expensive for the residents. Outside of the city, folks often enjoy a less expensive quality of life.





NOT PROVIDED

Water

Waste water

Trash removal

Urbanized government services already PROVIDED

Roads

Flood control

Emergency services

Libraries

Parks

Elections

Justice Court services

Community Health Center of Yavapai - for all county citizens without health insurance

Sheriff and Constable services

Education

VI: How much consideration should county supervisors give to recommendations provided by non-government organizations such as the Beaver Creek Community Association, Cornville Community Association and Big Park Community Coordinating Council?

Rooney: From my experience, the rural communities have a pretty good handle on who they are, their identity. To ignore recommendations would be counter to representing the citizens. Conversely, recommendations have to be woven together with neighboring community recommendations for the common good. Even though our rural community organizations are not governmental, there are solid leaders and good people that stand together. This is what good community is about. It would be an honor to serve them.

VI: Do you support the construction of a new jail in Prescott? Do you favor an increase in the jail district sales tax to pay for this project?

Rooney: Yes; and I support:

-having local control and being in compliance so the Federal Government doesn't step in to tell us what we have to do

-addressing the current issue of maximum capacity

-efficiencies with bringing judges to the inmates

-leveraging to internally provide a non-custodial mental health facility

-helping inmates and families more easily access resources needed to help

-diversion programs

-reducing safety and security risks at the Courthouse Plaza

-saving $2,000,000/year in current county transportation costs

-long range planning (discussion for this center began back in 2003)

The Criminal Justice Facility was already bonded for through tax increase.

