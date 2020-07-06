Man turns himself in at Cottonwood Police Department; wife found dead
Allegedly used knife to kill his 53-year-old wife in Black Canyon City home
COTTONWOOD - Donald Scott, 64, turned himself in at the Cottonwood Police Department on Saturday, July 4, admitting he killed his wife, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
Scott told authorities he killed his wife in their Black Canyon City home on Friday evening. He claimed ongoing marital disputes over the past several months led to the deadly assault, according to a news release.
Deputies went to the home in the 34000 block of Desert Cove and found a deceased woman inside, the YCSO reported Sunday morning. Evidence at the scene corresponded with the story that Scott offered.
The victim is identified as 53-year-old Michelle Scott, who is the suspect’s wife. The weapon involved was a knife and it has been recovered, the Sheriff’s Office stated in an update on Monday.
Scott turned himself into the Cottonwood Police Department, which then notified the YCSO. He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Rimrock woman charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed daughter
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Mask mandate for Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: