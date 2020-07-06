Man turns himself in at Cottonwood Police Department; wife found dead

COTTONWOOD - Donald Scott, 64, turned himself in at the Cottonwood Police Department on Saturday, July 4, admitting he killed his wife, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Scott told authorities he killed his wife in their Black Canyon City home on Friday evening. He claimed ongoing marital disputes over the past several months led to the deadly assault, according to a news release.

Deputies went to the home in the 34000 block of Desert Cove and found a deceased woman inside, the YCSO reported Sunday morning. Evidence at the scene corresponded with the story that Scott offered.

The victim is identified as 53-year-old Michelle Scott, who is the suspect’s wife. The weapon involved was a knife and it has been recovered, the Sheriff’s Office stated in an update on Monday.

Scott turned himself into the Cottonwood Police Department, which then notified the YCSO. He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.