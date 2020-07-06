Q&A: District 2 Yavapai County Supervisor candidate James Gregory

Name: James Gregory Age: 50 Years in Arizona: 50 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: None, first time running for office. 20 years of Supervisory experience in Public Safety handling budgets, community projects and critical incidents in the community.

Verde Independent: Why do you want to be a county supervisor?

James Gregory: Being a resident in District 2 for the last 37 years, I have raised my family here and enjoyed the rural atmosphere. This would allow me to give back to the community that has provided so much to me. One of my goals is to improve the efficiency of the county operations to ensure we are spending tax dollars wisely. Also, making sure we protect our Second Amendment rights and that Yavapai County remains a Second Amendment Sanctuary county is important. During these trying times in our community I will be a solid leader to stand up for what is right.

VI: If you were elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the county’s citizens?

Gregory: To represent and listen to the constituents of District 2 by being proactive and responsive to the area needs. To be a steward of public funds and make sure we are focusing on community needs. To ensure we are providing county services in a responsive and efficient manner.

VI: Is there a county issue that caused you to seek this office?

Gregory: The desire to serve and make our community a better place is my driving force. I have resided in the unincorporated area of the county for the last 37 years and understand the needs of the community. A priority is continued support for our first responders such as police, fire, and medical. The last 30 years of public service has prepared me for the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

VI: What do you view as the most important issues facing Yavapai County and how would you deal with those concerns?

Gregory: One of the main challenges will be growth while maintaining the rural environment. The explosive growth in the county will continue and it should be managed carefully. I will be opposed to any high-density housing in the unincorporated areas of the county. The rural feeling of Yavapai County is unique, and we need to keep that lifestyle. An example is protecting our natural resources such as the Verde River. We need to preserve the natural assets we have in the area.

VI: What is your position on the Verde Connect project? Should it include a connector to Middle Verde Road?

Gregory: During this campaign I’ve learned the Camp Verde Town Council is against the Verde Connect project. I’ve also spoke to a number of citizens who also oppose of the Verde Connect. Camp Verde wants to keep the area rural and does not to see the connector as a viable alternative. In its current state I oppose the Yavapai Connector. We need to look at reasonable solutions that benefit all of the Verde Valley.

VI: How would you be fair to both sides of the mountain no matter where you live?

Gregory: I would spend equal time on both sides of the mountain. I will stay connected and work closely with both the Camp Verde and Dewey-Humboldt town governments. I will also work with all the area community associations located within District 2. I’m very proactive and will have a pulse on what’s going on throughout district. My goal is to attend as many events throughout District 2 as possible.

VI: Do you believe Yavapai County should raise property taxes or sales taxes during the pandemic to keep employees from being laid off?

Gregory: No, I would not raise property taxes during the pandemic. Yavapai County has a 20% attrition rate annually from retirements and people looking for employment elsewhere. I would freeze hiring new personnel and shut down discretionary expenditures. The entire community is feeling the effects of the pandemic; raising taxes would not be an option.

VI: If you are voted onto the supervisors’ board, does your allegiance belong to your district, the county, or the state?

Gregory: My allegiance would be to the citizens of District 2. As a county supervisor, I would represent the constituents of District 2 and make sure districts concerns are addressed. I would also work to with other supervisors to keep the county operating in an efficient manner. I work well with others and be a team player in getting things accomplished.

VI: How would you deal with wildland fires, floods and domestic problems common to many low-income areas?

Gregory: During the Goodwin Fire, I was affected by the fire and flooding evacuations. It was an eye-opening event that significantly impacted the community. As a county supervisor, I would keep the community updated on the events. I would ensure that all residents would know all the resources available through the county, American Red Cross and any aid available through the state and federal government. I would spend times in those areas to assist in cleanup operations and utilize county resources to assist in the recovery efforts.

VI: Are you willing to fine property owners who don’t not keep their yard and homes cleaned up?

Gregory: Yes, I would commit to improving the quality of our community. Unkempt properties bring property values down in areas. I would be committed to providing code enforcement in the district. As a community we all need to do our part to make our community nice.

VI: Are you willing to become a leader on special boards for your county and for Northern Arizona?

Gregory: I have been involved in the Yavapai County Mental Health Coalition and MATForce. As the District 2 supervisor being active on special boards for the county would be crucial. Prioritizing what boards to participate in based on the needs would allow me to stay informed, help make decisions, and changes for the community.

VI: When weighing land-use regulations, neighboring property value impact and anti-growth organized opposition, what are your main priorities when deciding growth and development issues?

Gregory: My approach to growth and development issues would be handled with vigilance while respecting landowner rights. I would not support changing zoning if it impacted neighboring property value. Keeping the area rural is important in unincorporated areas. We all enjoy the rural feel of the area and I would be committed to keep it that way.

VI: Should Yavapai County provide urbanized government services to communities such as Beaver Creek, Verde Village and Village of Oak Creek that do not incorporate?

Gregory: Yes, I would facilitate government services to each community based on their needs. I would serve as an advocate for services and be a voice for that community. Areas vary in their needs. For example, what might be important in Beaver Creek might not be needed in Verde Village.

VI: How much consideration should county supervisors give to recommendations provided by non-government organizations such as the Beaver Creek Community Association, Cornville Community Association and Big Park Community Coordinating Council?

Gregory: Fostering relationships with all the community organizations to include community associations in the district is important. This would be accomplished by periodically attending association meetings and assisting to address issues in respective communities.

VI: Do you support the construction of a new jail in Prescott? Do you favor an increase in the jail district sales tax to pay for this project?

Gregory: Yes, I support the new Criminal Justice Center (CJC) in Prescott. The county spends $2 million a year for transporting prisoners from the Verde Jail to Prescott. I opposed the increase in property taxes to fund the jail. The CJC needs to be paid for by increasing the jail district sales tax and lowering property taxes accordingly. The bond has already been issued and the construction will start in July. By the time the new board takes office in January, the facility will already be in the process of being built.