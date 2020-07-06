Q&A: Yavapai County District 2 County Supervisor candidate Brandi Christine Bateman

Name: Brandi Christine Bateman Age: 47 Years in Arizona: 42 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: President, Beaver Creek School District Governing Board, member of the Cooper Canyon Fire Medical District Governing Board, member of the Yavapai College Verde Campus Dean’s Advisory Committee, former member of the Montezuma Rimrock Fire District Governing Board, former Board of Director of Verde Valley Leadership.

Verde Independent: Why do you want to be a county supervisor?

Brandi Bateman: For more than the past two years I have had the privilege to work within Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. This position has a unique ability to serve citizens with the fewest layers of bureaucracy. A government that is closest to the people is the most efficient. I have made connections and relationships with our local partners, as well as those at the state and federal level. It is these relationships that are critical to be an effective supervisor for District 2. I am the candidate with the experience to effectively represent our communities.

VI: If you were elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the county’s citizens?

Bateman: Fiscal responsibility and preserving our natural resources will be my top priorities. Yavapai County is a beautiful place and we are heavily impacted by visitors. This impact creates challenges as well as opportunities. Our natural resources are one of our greatest assets and we must protect them. It is essential that we engage with our state representatives to change the way water is considered during the process of development.

VI: Is there a county issue that caused you to seek this office?

Bateman: District 2 has had a history of skilled and efficient service to Yavapai County residents. I will continue to promote and support the resources that have been put in place. Yavapai County is profoundly impacted by growth. Arizona is the fastest growing state in the union, and Maricopa County has approximately 300 new residents each day. In Yavapai County, 48% of our new residents are arriving from Maricopa County. We need to be mindful of this growth and create a platform for our residents to have a voice in how their communities grow.

VI: What do view as the most important issues facing Yavapai County and how would you deal with those concerns?

Bateman: Yavapai County is dealing with growing pains. Growth is inevitable and we must engage with our communities and residents to make sure we are thoughtful in the manner we grow. The other side of that coin is the rights of private property owners. Creating plans that respect the rights of property owners while considering appropriate development to occur. Again, the solution is to engage, educate and respond to residents so they will understand county processes and operations.

VI: What is your position on the Verde Connect project? Should it include a connector to Middle Verde Road?

Bateman: The Verde Connect project is just one piece in the necessary transportation needs of the Verde Valley. A proposal for this road has been considered by ADOT and local communities for well over 20 years. This road will promote access to public safety, it will provide better management of our public lands and create opportunities for economic development as the State Route 260 corridor develops. Yavapai County was the only applicant to receive the full award of the BUILD Grant due to the infrastructure value to the communities of the Verde Valley.

VI: How would you be fair to both sides of the mountain no matter where you live?

Bateman: Equity to all areas of District 2 will be a priority. The way to provide appropriate representation to all areas it to hit the ground. Partnership with town councils and local community non-government organizations will be key. In order to take action for our residents we must understand their challenges and work to offer solutions, support and resources. We have been very engaged with our partners and will continue those efforts.

VI: Do you believe Yavapai County should raise property taxes or sales taxes during the pandemic to keep employees from being laid off?

Bateman: Raising property taxes should always be a last resort. Yavapai County has been historically fiscally conservative. No employees were laid off during the pandemic. The county employed strategies to keep staff safe physically, emotionally and financially. A sales tax could be introduced by the Board of Supervisors, but it is approved by the voters. Sales taxes are bore by visitors as well as residents, and Yavapai County has a large number of visitors annually. A quarter cent sales tax could infuse millions of dollars into the county’s budget, mostly paid for by our visitors.

VI: If you are voted onto the supervisors’ board, does your allegiance belong to your district, the county, or the state?

Bateman: My first allegiance belongs with the district and the voters who hired me. Secondly, as a county supervisor it is my responsibility to represent and protect all of Yavapai County. The county supervisor role with the state is developing relationships with our state representatives to move forward meaningful legislation. In the past two years, I have been working to develop those relationships at the state level to best represent District 2.

VI: How would you deal with wildland fires, floods and domestic problems common to many low income areas?

Bateman: Unfortunately, wildland fires, floods and domestic problems are not exclusive to low-income areas. However, the impact to those areas can be much greater due to those areas not having the personal funds to recover from those emergencies. I have personal experience with this type of devastation. In February 2019, my home was flooded with 42 inches of water. Domestic problems are a separate issue. Providing support and resources for residents that are affected. Partnering with our mental health care providers and other partners to educate and support is essential.

VI: Are you willing to fine property owners who don’t keep their yard and homes cleaned up?

Bateman: County customer service is a core value for me. Clear concise communication that supports property owners and offers solutions and resources are a must before I would be willing to impose fines. However, if a property owner refuses to come into compliance, I would be supportive of action.

VI: Are you willing to become a leader on special boards for your county and for Northern Arizona?

Bateman: I am president for the Beaver Creek School District Governing Board, a member of Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Governing Board and a member of the Yavapai College Verde Campus Dean’s Advisory Committee. I am a past member of the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire District. I currently work with Northern Arizona Council of Governments, Verde Front and Verde Valley Transportation Planning Organization. I am president for the Clarkdale-Verde Kiwanis. I am a graduate from Verde Valley Leadership class XII and served on the Board of Directors for a year. Service to community has always been a priority for me.

VI: When weighing land-use regulations, neighboring property value impact and anti-growth organized opposition, what are your main priorities when deciding growth and development issues?

Bateman: Community engagement will be key to making decisions related to growth and development. Understand that there is only about 14% private land available to develop. The remaining 86% of the land is public open spaces. We must be thoughtful and intentional as we consider not just development for today but looking 10 and 20 years down the road. Community plans will be vital to allowing the communities to have a say in the types of development a community will support or reject. Those plans could be used by potential developers whether their proposal will fit within each of the communities.

VI: Should Yavapai County provide urbanized government services to communities such as Beaver Creek, Verde Village and Village of Oak Creek that do not incorporate?

Bateman: The role of county government is to provide resources to the all areas of the county. We develop and maintain parks, libraries, roads, health clinics, law enforcement, and development-related services, such as Building Safety, Permitting, Environmental Services, Land Use & Planning and fiscal management related to the collection of property taxes. Understanding that incorporation by statute is the process of moving from a rural classification to urban. The role of Yavapai County government is to support and preserve the rural lifestyle.

VI: How much consideration should county supervisors give to recommendations provided by non-government organizations such as the Beaver Creek Community Association, Cornville Community Association and Big Park Community Coordinating Council?

Bateman: I have experience working with our local community associations and I appreciate the tireless work of those leaders creating a platform for unincorporated areas of Yavapai County. The voice of these non-government organizations is vital to local communication. I would strive to continue to work with those organizations to understand community challenges and opportunities. A resource for those local leaders is the Yavapai County Citizens Academy to provide them a comprehensive understanding of county government and processes.

VI: Do you support the construction of a new jail in Prescott? Do you favor an increase in the jail district sales tax to pay for this project?

Bateman: The current sheriff has made the decision to build the criminal justice center in Prescott and I am supportive of providing resources to the population of residents that are requiring those resources. The new Criminal Justice Center has been designed cooperatively with the Sheriff, County Attorney, Yavapai County Court system, and mental health professionals to meet the needs of Yavapai County residents. This center will be comprehensive in providing services and resources to areas in need. This project is being with existing capital funds and a bond issuance a sales tax to pay for the center is unnecessary.