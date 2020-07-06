Q&A: Yavapai County District 2 Supervisor candidate Bob Burress

Name: Bob Burress Age: 52 Years in Arizona: 52 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: None.

Verde Independent: Why do you want to be a county supervisor?

Bob Burress: I served the people of Yavapai County for 31 years in the Public Works department and have always worked hard to listen to concerns and work toward the best interest of the community and improving where possible. Born and raised in Yavapai County and then raising my children and grandchildren here, I have a strong connection and love for the rural way of life and would like to preserve that aspect for our future. We are so privileged to call this area our home and we need to be able to have a balance of growth and sustainability.



VI: If you were elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the county’s citizens?

Burress: My greatest responsibility to the county’s citizens would be to listen to their concerns and make decisions that are in their best interests and keeping it fiscally accountable.

VI: Is there a county issue that caused you to seek this office?

Burress: The overall issue is that the citizens are properly represented and that their concerns are heard.



VI: What do view as the most important issues facing Yavapai County and how would you deal with those concerns?

Burress: The most important issues facing Yavapai County currently are growth, traffic and water. These issues are best faced by working with the communities that their plans match the needs of their members. As far as traffic goes we need to be able have options available and plans in place before they are needed. The effects on the neighborhoods are much larger once the area becomes built out. Water is a valuable asset that we need to protect and by watching that our growth doesn't over strain our supply is a top priority.

VI: What is your position on the Verde Connect project? Should it include a connector to Middle Verde Road?

Burress: I am for the Verde Connect. It may not be needed at the present time but in the near future it will be a big convenience to the people of the Verde Valley. Also if we do not take advantage of the federal grant money it will be given to someone else. It is our tax money and this is a good use of it. If the Middle Verde connector is an area of disagreement, then I would like to be able to discuss each side’s concerns and work together for a solution that works in the community’s best interest.



VI: How would you be fair to both sides of the mountain no matter where you live?

Burress: I would listen to all the issues from all the areas covered in District 2, then prioritize them by addressing and assessing them in regards to needs, time frame and budget availability.

VI: Do you believe Yavapai County should raise property taxes or sales taxes during the pandemic to keep employees from being laid off?

Burress: If this question is specific to county employees, I would say we are able to tighten our purse string like we have in the past in order to keep everyone working through this pandemic together and have layoffs as a last resort.



VI: If you are voted onto the supervisors’ board, does your allegiance belong to your district, the county, or the state?

Burress: My first priority is with the district that has voted me into office and then balance with the county and state as they are important spokes of the wheel in which we all have to work together.

VI: How would you deal with wildland fires, floods and domestic problems common to many low income areas?

Burress: I would provide any area in the district with the needed resources in order to help the citizens. We are here to take care of all the members of the area. We have had great success working with local communities with free dump days, such as community cleanups. These have greatly helped in the cleanup of unneeded and hazardous accumulation around neighborhoods.

VI: Are you willing to fine property owners who don’t keep their yard and homes cleaned up?

Burress: I believe it is in the communities’ best interest to have things cleaned up and making sure we have defensible space for possible risks such as fires. These are true threats that affect us all and if a member of the community is unable we should be able to supply local groups that could volunteer or other options available to them but having fines as a last resort. As we all know, fines don’t always get the outcome you wanted. We need our communities working together for common goals, not adding frustration to our members.

VI: Are you willing to become a leader on special boards for your county and for Northern Arizona?

Burress: Yes I feel I am here to listen to the needs of the residents and work in their best interest to achieve our common goals. Being able to work together is the best solution for everyone.

VI: When weighing land-use regulations, neighboring property value impact and anti-growth organized opposition, what are your main priorities when deciding growth and development issues?

Burress: The main priorities to consider regarding growth and development issues revolve around keeping our area functioning and sustainable. Making sure that the current community plans are considered and following along with the proposals and if the growth is cohesive with the existing plans. You also have to question if the growth needed to sustain or improve the current community and what the impact the growth would have on the current committees. We need to be responsible in our decision and question whether rezoning is helpful to our current communities and residents or if it will cause a bigger burden.



VI: Should Yavapai County provide urbanized government services to communities such as Beaver Creek, Verde Village and Village of Oak Creek that do not incorporate?

Burress: Depending on the services needed, I think that matter needs to be discussed to see if the county is able to supply these services to these areas. I would be happy to be a part of this discussion to work toward possible solutions.

VI: How much consideration should county supervisors give to recommendations provided by non-government organizations such as the Beaver Creek Community Association, Cornville Community Association and Big Park Community Coordinating Council?

Burress: These are the groups that our communities have put together to represent their voices and concerns regarding local issues. This is helpful in that it allows them an outlet to discuss their concerns and come together for resolution options.

VI: Do you support the construction of a new jail in Prescott? Do you favor an increase in the jail district sales tax to pay for this project?

Burress: Yes, it is needed for our area. This will help in several ways, it will help alleviate the overcrowding in the Camp Verde facility, reduce the transportation cost for inmates that have to be shuttled around for court appearances, and it is mandated that we supply this service.

