Q&A: Yavapai County District 2 Supervisor candidate Tony Ontiveros
Name: Tony Ontiveros
Age: 61
Years in Arizona: 60
Government Elective and Advisory Experience: None.
Verde Independent: Why do you want to be a county supervisor?
Tony Ontiveros: I want to be a county supervisor so I can make a change in the following areas; roads, taxes, affordable living. My experience within the field, positive changes are bound to happen.
VI: If you were elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the county’s citizens?
Ontiveros: My greatest responsibility would be transparency. Having the patience to be there and voice our community concerns. We must be available to receive texts or calls day-in and day-out.
VI: Is there a county issue that caused you to seek this office?
Ontiveros: There are a lot of issues within the county, yes. But there was no one reason for me running for D2 BOS, I just feel obliged to give back to my people.
VI: What do you view as the most important issues facing Yavapai County and how would you deal with those concerns?
Ontiveros: The most important issues facing the Yavapai County would be growth and our water issues. To deal with any of these concerns I would need more information.
VI: What is your position on the Verde Connect project? Should it include a connector to Middle Verde Road?
Ontiveros: Wrong place, we don’t need a connector. What we need is a loop similar to the 101-202-303 in the Phoenix area.
VI: How would you be fair to both sides of the mountain no matter where you live?
Ontiveros: I’m going to be living on both sides of the mountain so I can split my time into both areas.
VI: Do you believe Yavapai County should raise property taxes or sales taxes during the pandemic to keep employees from being laid off?
Ontiveros: I need some more information on the decreases, I hate to have people lose their jobs.
VI: If you are voted onto the supervisors’ board, does your allegiance belong to your district, the county, or the state?
Ontiveros: My time belongs to my district, second my county, lastly my state. As much as I would love to overlook everything, we must focus on what’s most important: District 2.
VI: How would you deal with wildland fires, floods, and domestic problems common to many low-income areas?
Ontiveros: I will schedule controlled burns during the winter so by summertime during fire season it won’t be such a threat. As for floods and domestic problems, they will be dealt with accordingly, but I’ll be there to declare a state of emergency if need be.
VI: Are you willing to fine property owners who don’t keep their yard and homes cleaned up?
Ontiveros: Absolutely not, we should allow the proper disposal of trash one day of every month. We are going to help them, property owners, not punish them.
VI: Are you willing to become a leader on special boards for your county and for Northern Arizona?
Ontiveros: That depends on what board, how it will benefit my time and the people of our district.
VI: When weighing land-use regulations, neighboring property value impact, and anti-growth organized opposition, what are your main priorities when deciding growth and development issues?
Ontiveros: I'm not anti-growth or pro-growth. I’m for controlled growth. I would prefer Verde Santa Fe versus lower Oak Creek Estates.
VI: Should Yavapai County provide urbanized government services to communities such as Beaver Creek, Verde Village, and Village of Oak Creek that do not incorporate?
Ontiveros: Not sure, I need to do some more research.
VI: How much consideration should county supervisors give to recommendations provided by non-government organizations such as the Beaver Creek Community Association, Cornville Community Association, and Big Park Community Coordinating Council?
Ontiveros: I think that they can, but I will always do my due diligence in making the decisions that will help us all.
VI: Do you support the construction of a new jail in Prescott? Do you favor an increase in the jail district sales tax to pay for this project?
Ontiveros: We need to start building ball fields, community centers so that we are not having to build jails in the years to come.
