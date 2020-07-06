Q&A: Yavapai County District 2 Supervisor candidate Wiley Cline

Name: Wiley Cline Age: 53 Years in Arizona: 53 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Representative on the Governor's office of Highway Safety Council, Board Member and Clerk on the Mormon Lake Fire District Board

Verde Independent: Why do you want to be a county supervisor?

Wiley Cline: I have lived in Yavapai County for the past 19 years. During this time I have watched our county government spend more and more of our hard earned dollars. And then come back on the tax payers by raising taxes. This is unacceptable. I have also watched our tax dollars being wasted on projects that are not necessary. I also have seen where the voices of the people are being ignored. We need someone in office that will represent all of the taxpayers. Because of this I only had two choices, either continue to complain about it, or do something.

VI: If you were elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the county’s citizens?

Cline: The Board of Supervisors greatest responsibility is making sure that the tax payers’ hard earned dollars are being spent wisely. Fiscal responsibility is absolutely the greatest responsibility of the board. Aside from being responsible with tax dollars, we have to provide equal representation throughout the county. There should not be a division anywhere in the county, as all the communities are equal and should be treated as such.

VI: Is there a county issue that caused you to seek this office?

Cline: One of the issues that prompted me to run was raising our property taxes by 18% to pay a $50 million liability to PSPRS and to pay for a $70 million bond and the new judicial complex in Prescott. The board should have been planning this for the past few years and set aside capitol expense money to cover the construction of the new facility. I am retired law enforcement and I absolutely support our law enforcement and criminal justice system. I just feel that if this was needed then there were other ways to provide funding for it.

VI: What do view as the most important issues facing Yavapai County and how would you deal with those concerns?

Cline: There is a shortage of housing that the workforce can afford throughout Yavapai County, not just the Verde Valley. I can tell you right now that I do not have the solution for this problem. I have been talking with various people about it, and I am going to work very hard in coming up with a solution for both sides. I do feel that the current proposed developments in the Verde Valley are far from being affordable work force housing. I am not sure that a solution with be found until we roll back some regulations and impact fees.

VI: What is your position on the Verde Connect project? Should it include a connector to Middle Verde Road?

Cline: I am totally opposed to the Verde Connect project. Not only will be have to borrow tens of millions of dollars to build this project, It is not going to solve our current traffic situation. And where is this money going to come from? Higher taxes. I live on the Cornville Road and I see the horrible amount of traffic every day. So if I thought for one minute it would alleviate the traffic, I would be all for it. But the truth is it won’t.

VI: How would you be fair to both sides of the mountain no matter where you live?

Cline: One of my biggest complaints is the division of this district, and how you hear this side of the mountain or that side. There is no this side or that side. There is Yavapai County and our district. Everyone will receive the same amount of service, and accessibility to me and my office. No one should receive any type of special treatment based on where they live in the district. It will be fair and unbiased treatment for everyone in District 2, as well as the rest of the county.

VI: Do you believe Yavapai County should raise property taxes or sales taxes during the pandemic to keep employees from being laid off?

Cline: I do not believe taxes should ever be raised. Are there going to be times that they should? Possibly. However I do not think that this is one of those times. Unfortunately if non-essential personnel need to be furloughed because of a lack of money to pay them, then that is what needs to be done. I don't feel that taxing the few who are working, and the ones laid off is in any way fair. If each department took a hard look at staffing, they will find that there are some personnel who could be furloughed.

VI: If you are voted onto the supervisors’ board, does your allegiance belong to your district, the county, or the state?

Cline: When I am elected to the Board of Supervisors, my allegiance will be with my employer, the tax payers of Yavapai County. It is very simple, I represent the hard working men and women of not only my district, but of the county as a whole. I answer to them, not anyone else.

VI: How would you deal with wildland fires, floods and domestic problems common to many low income areas?

Cline: I would work closely with the forest supervisor, over whatever community is affected, in doing what we could for fire breaks around the communities that are in need of this. I would like to find a way for community cleanups for people who are not physically able to keep their properties clear. When I am elected, I am going to speak with our new sheriff and see if he would possibly like to start a program where volunteers from the jail, low level offenders only, would be willing to go out into the community and help clean up.

VI: Are you willing to fine property owners who don’t keep their yard and homes cleaned up?

Cline: Yes. If these property owners have been given ample opportunity to remove trash and debris from their property, then yes there should be consequences. I don't feel that this should be the first approach to the problem, but rather a tool to bring property owners into compliance. I personally will not be issuing a fine to these property owners. That will fall upon the Code Enforcement officer and the court system.

VI: Are you willing to become a leader on special boards for your county and for Northern Arizona?

Cline: Absolutely. We all pay state taxes so why shouldn’t we have a voice on what happens in Northern Arizona. There are a lot of issues facing Northern Arizona, from highway projects to veterans’ issues. So I would be more than happy to serve on any board I am needed on.

VI: When weighing land-use regulations, neighboring property value impact and anti-growth organized opposition, what are your main priorities when deciding growth and development issues?

Cline: Number one is the community impact on this proposed development. Second you have to look at the impact on the environment, and what it could be taking away from the area. For example in the Verde Valley, the Red Rocks and tourism are what support our local economy. So if a planned development is going to impact this, then it needs to not be built. Third, you have to take into consideration a community development plan, if there is one. You also have to listen to the people in the community as to how it will impact them.

VI: Should Yavapai County provide urbanized government services to communities such as Beaver Creek, Verde Village and Village of Oak Creek that do not incorporate?

Cline: Absolutely. These communities pay taxes just as everyone else does. There are communities as of today that do not receive the same treatment as other areas do, and this needs to change and everyone needs to have equal treatment.

VI: How much consideration should county supervisors give to recommendations provided by non-government organizations such as the Beaver Creek Community Association, Cornville Community Association and Big Park Community Coordinating Council?

Cline: I think that the Board of Supervisors should give equal to, if not more consideration then they do the planning and zoning recommendations. The planning and zoning commission does a fantastic job, but in most cases they are not the ones being impacted by their decisions. So absolutely the ones being impacted should be considered.

VI: Do you support the construction of a new jail in Prescott? Do you favor an increase in the jail district sales tax to pay for this project?

Cline: I absolutely do not favor an increase in any tax. Including this one. I did not support the judicial complex that is being built in Prescott. This is one of the reasons that our current Board of Supervisors raised our property taxes by 18%. This was done to pay for the $70 million project. Second, I am of the understanding that there was a bid to remodel the Gurley Street jail at a price of $25 million. If that’s the truth, it would have saved tax payers $45 million.