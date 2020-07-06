Second Saturday Art Walk resumes in Old Town Cottonwood

It’s a slow roll out for Old Town Cottonwood’s Second Saturday Art & Cultural Walk July 11 as many of us respond to COVID in different ways. Still, there are a few options to fill your art soul if you find yourself in Old Town, or like “art-ing” through the web.

For outside sipping and listening, Burning Tree will feature Mark Willner on the socially-distanced patio from 6-9 p.m. As you stroll up Main Street from there, be sure to peek and see what is happening at Arizona Stronghold, Pillsbury and Carlson Creek.

Take a left on Pima and one block down you’ll find 3 Kings Kasbar & Epiphany on Pima having a sale of all painted canvases in stock.

Continue down Pima, and take a right on 4th Street. Where North 4th and Main Streets meet is Arizona Regional Ceramics, ARC Contemporary Fine Art.

Their Summer Show is Material Impulse: A Confluence of Clay Artists. This exhibition explores ceramic artists’ deeply visceral and personal engagement with materiality. What informs and drives the practitioner to create their narrative using the expressive traits particular to clay?

Presented are Jeff Reich, Farraday Newsome, Tom Bartel, Magda Gluszek, Ben Roti, Travis Winters, Zach Tate, Undine Brod, Thaddeus Erdahl, and Novie Trump.

Curated by Robert Siracusa, director of ARC. Online Virtual and walk up via The Main Window-Exhibition are available. Lights will be on until 8 p.m.

One block further, at North 5th and Main is The Muse Gallery, next door to Old Town Center for the Arts. The Muse is featuring the opening of ARTery Tattoo within the gallery from 3-6 p.m.

ARTery is a collaborative venture between fine artist Jeremia Sunfellow and tattoo artist Tiffany Graham. This Art-infused tattoo space specializes in small stylized tattoos. They offer a sweeter tattoo environment, geared towards those who want a more personal experience.

Also featuring new work studio spaces by Muse Studio Partners: Maid of Earth Original, Candi Anderson, Annabel Sclippa and Loretta Meyer-Furrey. Come see these space changes, including working studios within the gallery. The gallery practices social distancing, so please wear a mask. For online art, The Muse also features virtual classes, and FB LIVE on Saturdays at 3 p,m. Classes available on the-muse-gallery.com.

Old Town Art & Cultural Walk: https://www.facebook.com/oldtowncottonwoodsecondsaturday/

or call The Muse Gallery (928) 634-0003 for more information or to submit information for future Art & Cultural Walk dates.