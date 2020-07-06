Watch on DVD -- or stream, week of July 8, 2020

Trolls World Tour

Available for streaming

Universal Films

Directors: Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith

Writers: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger

Producers: Kelly Cooney, Gina Shay, Kelly Cooney, et. al.

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, et. al.

In a sequel to Trolls, the fun-loving, party-going, constantly singing trolls characters are at it again. However, this time the burgeons are not the Trolls’ biggest problem. Instead, fellow Trolls cause problems within Poppy and Branch’s world.

Rated PG for mild rude humor.

Proximity

Available for streaming

Shout! Studios

Director: Eric Demeusy

Writer: Eric Demeusy

Producers: Eric Demeusy, Andrea Dondanville, Kyle McIntyre, et al.

Cast: Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan, Christian Prentice, Nomi Abadi, Kylie Contreary, Stephanie De Bar, Pamela Holt, et. al.

No one believes a young scientist Isaac Cypress after he claims to be captured by extraterrestrials.

When the media discredits his experience as a conspiracy, and the government tries to silence him, Cypress contends with a dangerous search of his own to prove he’s telling the truth.

As his connection to our dimension with reality and time bends in unimaginable ways, Cypress will ultimately discover that the link between humans and extraterrestrials is closer than anyone could ever imagine.

Sweetness in the Belly

Available for streaming

GEM Entertainment

Director: Zeresenay Mehari

Writers: Camilla Gibb, Laura Phillips

Producers: Alan Moloney, Susan Mullen, Julia Sereny, et. al.

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kunal Nayyar, Wunmi Mosaku, et. al.

Lilly, orphaned as a child, experiences her parents homeland of England, escaping civil war.

She becomes the heart of a disenfranchised community in London, where she attempts to reunite people with their families.

But her friend Amira discovers Lilly’s mission isn’t purely altruistic and a passionate lost love affair is revealed between Lilly and Aziz, an idealistic doctor.

Blood and Money

Available on DVD

Screen Media Films

Director: John Barr

Writers: John Barr, Alan Petherick

Producers: Suza Horvat, et. al.

Cast: Tom Berenger, Kristen Hager, Paul Ben-Victor, Caroline Portu, Melissa McMeekin, et. al.

A retired veteran hunting in Northern Maine stumbles across a dead woman and a large sum of money.

The Lost Husband

Available for streaming

Quiver Distribution

Director: Vicky Wight

Writers: Katherine Center (novel), Vicky Wight

Producers: Vicky Wight, Bridget Stokes, Leslie Bibb, et. al.

Cast: Leslie Bibb, Josh Duhamel, Nora Dunn, Herizen F. Guardiola, Kevin Alejandro, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sharon Lawrence, Georgia King, Carly Pope, et. al.

When Libby Moran’s husband dies suddenly, she discovers to her horror that she can’t afford to keep their house.

The only option is to move herself and her two children in with her mother until her estranged Aunt Jean, who lives in Texas Hill Country, offers her a farmhand job. Libby chooses Aunt Jean and soon finds herself in a place so unlike anywhere she’s ever been before.

On the farm, her aunt introduces her to the farm manager, James O’Connor, who soon puts her to work. James is gruff and unkempt, but Libby learns from locals that he’s considered quite the catch even though his own life is considered equally tragic.

Rated PG-13 for some suggestive references.