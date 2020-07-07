ADHS announces record 117 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced its largest new COVID-19 death total to date.

The agency announced 117 deaths Tuesday. That’s the largest single announced total in Arizona during the pandemic.

The previous high was last week, when 88 deaths were announced on July 1.

ADHS says 1,927 Arizona residents have died of COVID-19.

Tuesday, the agency also announced 3,653 new diagnoses of the disease among Arizona residents. This brings the total to 105,094 Arizonans who have tested positive.

The positive test rate, which has been climbing, jumped another 0.2 percent, as 11.3 percent of the more than 811,000 people tested in Arizona have been positive.

While the climb in past three days has not been quite as large as new-case totals announced July 2 and July 4, Monday’s announcement pushed the state past the 100,000-case mark, according to the ADHS website, azdhs.gov.

In June, the rate of acceleration skyrocketed to 10,000 new cases every five days. So far in July, the Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 21,002 positive tests and 207 deaths.

Yavapai County and the Verde Valley

Tuesday’s Yavapai County Community Health Services’ report shows 26 more cases than Monday’s report for a total of 999.

There have been more than 21,000 county residents tested with a 4.7% positive result rate.

There have been 420 recoveries in the county and 11 deaths. One death was newly reported Tuesday morning.

YCCHS reported Tuesday that there has been one new diagnosis in the City of Cottonwood since its last report on Monday, bringing the total for the city to 121.

Camp Verde has one fewer case to drop to 62 total; Sedona has two new cases to reach 59; Clarkdale has one new case and is at 26; Rimrock is unchanged at 14; Cornville has one fewer to drop to 13 and there is one "Verde Valley other" case.

Verde Valley Medical Center reports 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations and zero persons under investigation, or PUI.



Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reports 28 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and no PUI as well as five COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with six PUI.

The VA facility in Prescott is caring for 3 COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

Positive test rate

The Tuesday morning report from ADHS shows 3,352 new cases, with the state’s positive test ratio continuing its steady climb. It has risen to 11.3%.

The Tuesday morning ADHS COVID-19 report shows 105,094 cases and 1,927 deaths since documentation began in January.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 90% capacity, according to ADHS.

ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for more than 1,400 of the state’s 1,927 deaths. There have been 269 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with more than 67,500, as of Tuesday.

Pima County has more than 10,000 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County at more than 6,700. Pinal County has almost 4,800 cases; Navajo County has passed the 4,000 mark; Apache County has 2,471; Coconino County has 2,237 and Santa Cruz has more than 2,000 documented cases.

There is also a "zip code map" on the COVID-19 Dashboard page of azdhs.gov.

Testing data

ADHS reports more than 811,000 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with the state’s rising positive test ratio currently standing at 11.3%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (more than 50,000) with 108 deaths. Seniors in the 65-and-older age group have had 11,391 people test positive with 1,322 deaths.

See azdhs.gov for more testing data.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 5,272 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents about 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Tuesday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,481 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 90% of the state’s ICU capacity.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload past the three-million mark, as of Tuesday morning. The U.S. death tally is at 132,600, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 900,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are almost 12 million cases reported worldwide, with 539,000 deaths and 6.3 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 7 105,094 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 5 98,089 cases

July 4 94,553 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 2 87,425 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 20 49,798 cases

June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases

June 12 32,918 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases

May 15 13,169 cases

May 13 12,176 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case