Friends of River announce new board president

COTTONWOOD - The Friends of the Verde River welcomes Jeni O’Callaghan as the new president of its Board of Directors.

O’Callaghan stepped into the role on July 1. The position had been held by Chip Norton since December 2011.

O’Callaghan has an eye for agriculture and river-friendly business practices, as she and her husband own a beef farm called Rancho Tres Brisas in Camp Verde. She brings vast experience in many facets of conservation, civic duty, business ethics, along with an overwhelming love for the river.

“Over the past decade, Friends has evolved from a small local team of volunteers to a remarkable watershed steward”, says Kim Schonek, Verde River Program Director for The Nature Conservancy in Arizona. “Their work is a holistic approach to conservation addressing everything from invasive species to water markets. Chip’s leadership and vision for the organization, coupled with dedicated staff and board members, has put in place the key strategies to protecting the Verde River and its tributaries into the future.

“I am thrilled that Jeni is stepping up to President of Friends to continue to find conservation solutions that benefit the local economy and community,” Schonek continued. “Jeni is open-minded and thoughtful; she is constantly working on solutions to reduce water demand in her own business endeavors and within the community.”

Norton voluntarily stepped down to Vice President and has one more year on the board before he retires in June 2021.

“It’s important for all non-profit boards to have fresh leadership, new perspectives, and unique ideas to further the organization,” Norton said. “I gave my time and will continue to be involved in Friends’ vision for a healthy flowing river for years to come. I have total confidence in Jeni being the right person to lead the organization into the future; she is special and will succeed in whatever she pursues.”

Norton’s leadership at Friends of the Verde River and in the wider community of river conservation is significant. As he ends his near-decade of leadership as Friends' Board President (and former CEO), he will be staying on the board and in a position of leadership as the Vice-President.

“As Friends' first Executive Director, I have personally benefited from Chip's mentorship about the Verde River and his leadership on the Board”, says Nancy Steele, Executive Director. “I'm so pleased to have Jeni stepping into her new role as Board President.”

O’Callaghan joined the Board of Friends in 2016 and has served as the Board Secretary for the past two years. She also chairs the Friends' Development Committee.

O’Callaghan is an artist, a rancher, and a teacher.

Other officers starting in July will be Tony Gioia of Camp Verde as Secretary, and Brent Bitz of Sedona as Treasurer.

Other board members include Peggy Chaikin, Jennifer Diffley, Harry Sweet, Marsha Foutz, Thomansene Cardona, and Shelley Detwiller DiGiacomo.

The members of Friends’ volunteer 10-person board represent a diverse environmentally-minded conservation community here in the Verde Valley. Each member serves a three-year term, sitting on multiple committees to enhance programs and the structure of the organization.

If you are interested in serving on the Friends board, email contactus@verderiver.org.