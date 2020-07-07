OFFERS
‘Out of the Stacks’ music set for Thursday in Camp Verde

The next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series, will take place on Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m., as "Out of the Stacks." The outdoor event will be at Redinger Ramada on Hollamon Street.

The next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series, will take place on Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m., as “Out of the Stacks.” The outdoor event will be at Redinger Ramada on Hollamon Street.

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 7, 2020 12:11 p.m.

The next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series, will take place on Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m., as “Out of the Stacks.”

The outdoor event will be at Redinger Ramada on Hollamon Street.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, special precautions will be taken for everyone’s safety, including sanitizing the existing seating areas. Attendees will need to practice physical distancing and are encouraged to bring their own chairs to assist with this. Face masks are highly encouraged, and there will be some available for those who do not have them.

Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 4-6 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

Thursday’s concert features Gary Simpkins, Christy Fisher, Mike McReynolds, Tony Cook and Matt Fabritz.

These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location for the next two months.

