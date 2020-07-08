‘Buying local’ now means a mask

COTTONWOOD - Carmen Mouritsen of Cottonwood was out of work after the pandemic hit the Verde Valley, so she started to make masks for her family and friends to keep them safe.

“I really want people to wear masks and a really want people to be safe,” she said.

Masks are turning into a cottage industry as the sewing community competes with the rest of the world for a piece of the facial-covering business created by the COVID-19 crisis.

Mouritsen, who now has new employment, is not getting rich from her mask business and is making them as a side job. She’s refined and improved her home-made masks and is now selling them to the public.

Mourtinsen has made about 30 or 40 masks so far.

“If they are wearing something that is comfortable, as well as cute, that is going to help,” she said.

Some she’s given away to friends and family; others she’s selling for $15.

“I’m not having trouble with business,” Mouritsen said, adding that she has a lot of masks she needs to make.

People like to buy them locally and support local business, she added. Mouritsen said she was not an experienced sewer, but did own a sewing machine and researched the best way to make masks.

She was not happy with the masks she bought. The designs are the masks are still evolving, she said.

Every time she makes one, she tries to make it a little better. She uses four layers of fabric, a nose piece and has an insert pocket for a coffee filter, she said.

“I also want them to be cute,” she said.

The more layers, the better, and she uses cotton because it more breathable.

Mouritsen’s masks can be found on her Instagram.com page, “sciencecultmasks.”

Victoria Gates

There’s nothing part-time about Victoria Gates and her mask-making operation in her garage in Rimrock. Her masks can be found on Lake Montezuma Facebook pages, she explains.

“They are free, but I do accept donations,” Gates said.

People who need masks can contact Gates on Facebook. She attaches finished masks to the fence outsider her home for pickup.

Since April, Gates said she has made 7,500 masks. She said she works alone, except for some help from her granddaughters.

She does not work outside the house, so she has lots of time to help people and make masks.

“I average 100 masks a day by working production,” she said. “I wake up at 4 a.m. and sew until late. It takes me about 10 minutes if I make one mask. I do sew, and have for many years.”

Gates’ work is benefiting people beyond her Lake Montezuma neighbors, as she is donating them to schools, doctors’ offices, medical facilities, truck drivers, board members, restaurants, resorts and nursing homes.

“I didn't feel they needed to be on (the) frontline and pay also. It's the least I can do to help our community,” she said.

Isolde Dryer

According to owner of the Desert Dancer store in Cottonwood, Isolde Dryer, about one-third of the 1,000 masks sold at the store on Mingus Avenue since the pandemic were made locally.

The store sells locally-made masks, as well as national brands from their regular supplier, she said.

“People really appreciated that they were available,” she said.

The store was selling ‘gator’ masks before the pandemic, so they were selling masks before most businesses in town.

“Even before it was required, we had a big call for them,” she added.

Dryer said the locally-made masks are selling very well. They have different prints like paws, butterflies and Southwest designs.

The Desert Dancer uses a local seamstress. Prices range from $4 to $12, Dryer said.

She is able to produce enough masks at a fair price, the quality of them is good and the sewer is a retired nurse.

Gabby Wallace

Gabby Wallace, of Odd Fox Photography, quickly shifted gears from her business when the pandemic hit and supplemented her photography business with Odd Fox Face Masks. The full-time portrait and wedding photographer knew COVID 19 wouldn't be going away anytime soon.

“I needed to protect my family members,” she said. “I did know how to sew prior to mask-making, but this has absolutely helped me hone in my skills with a sewing machine.”

Wallace, a marketing graduate from Northern Arizona University and a business owner for the past five years, knew she needed a dynamic website to attract mask customers online.

“I've learned the value and convenience that comes with having an online page for my product,” she said.

Customers from all over Arizona are buying her masks, finding them online at oddfoxphotography.com.

Wallace said she lives in Flagstaff, but was raised in Sedona. She delivers masks twice to a week to Sedona and daily in Flagstaff.

“The pandemic took away most of the control over my life when it hit us, so this was my way to get motivated every day and take back what little control I had over the situation,” she said.