COVID-19 numbers show July has started rough for Arizona

The COVID-19 numbers announced Wednesday by the Arizona Department of Health Services were not particularly alarming on their own, but show the state has had a rough first week of July regarding the pandemic.

Wednesday, the agency also announced 3,520 new diagnoses of the disease among Arizona residents.

This brings the total to 108,614 Arizonans who have tested positive.

So far in July, the Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 24,522 positive tests and 243 deaths.

In June, the rate of acceleration skyrocketed to 10,000 new cases every five days; ADHS has announced at least 3,333 new cases of COVID-19 in each of the first eight days of July.

The agency announced Wednesday that it was adding 36 deaths to the total.

ADHS says 1,963 Arizona residents have died of COVID-19. Tuesday, ADHS announced its largest one-day death total to date at 117; the previous high had been just a week ago, when 88 deaths were announced July 1.

The positive test rate, which has been climbing, jumped another 0.1 percent, as 11.4 percent of the more than 827,000 people tested in Arizona have been positive. One-eighth of the entire population of Arizona has been tested for COVID-19.

Also, Wednesday’s ADHS numbers show the state is using 91 percent of its 1,700 intensive-care hospital beds.

While the climb the past four days has not been quite as steep as new-case totals announced July 2 and July 4, Arizona has crossed the 100,000-case mark this week, according to the ADHS website, azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County and the Verde Valley area

Wednesday’s Yavapai County Community Health Services’ report shows 42 more cases than Tuesday’s report for a total of 1,041.

There have been almost 21,500 county residents tested with a 4.9% positive result rate.

There have been 420 recoveries in the county and 11 deaths. One death was newly reported this week.

YCCHS reported Wednesday that there are nine new diagnoses in the City of Cottonwood since its last report on Tuesday, bringing the total for the city to 130.

Camp Verde has an increase of four cases to go up to 66 total; Sedona has three new cases to reach 62.

Clarkdale has two new cases and is at 28; Rimrock is unchanged at 14; Cornville has four new cases for a total of 17 and there is one "Verde Valley other" case.

Verde Valley Medical Center reports 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations and zero persons under investigation, or PUI, and overall census of only 55. The Cottonwood hospital is using seven of its 13 critical care (ICU) beds.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports slightly more COVID-19-positive patients than VVMC, 20, and 11 pending tests. That facility is using 220 of 300 beds, and is also using 38 of its 55 ICU beds.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reports 25 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and no PUI as well as three COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with three PUI.

The VA facility in Prescott is caring for 3 COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

Positive test rate

The Wednesday morning report from ADHS shows 3,520 new cases, with the state’s positive test ratio continuing its steady climb. It has risen to 11.4%.

The Wednesday morning ADHS COVID-19 report shows 108,614 positive cases from 827,089 tests. About one-eighth of all Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 91% capacity, according to ADHS.

ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for more than 1,400 of the state’s 1,927 deaths. There have been 269 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with more than 70,000, as of Wednesday.

Pima County has more than 10,000 cases. There were 311 new cases announced Wednesday.

The next-highest total is in Yuma County at more than 7,775, with 176 new cases charted Wednesday.

Pinal County has almost 5,000 cases (176 new cases Wednesday); Navajo County has passed the 4,000 mark; Apache County has almost 2,500; Coconino County has 2,250 and Santa Cruz has more than 2,000 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports more than 827,000 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with the state’s rising positive test ratio currently standing at 11.4%. About one-eighth of all Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (almost 55,000) with 111 deaths. Seniors in the 65-and-older age group have had 12,518 people test positive with 1,441 deaths.

See azdhs.gov for more testing data.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 5,387 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents about 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Wednesday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,537 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 90% of the state’s ICU capacity.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload past the three-million mark, as of Wednesday morning. The U.S. death tally is at 133,435, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 920,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are almost 12 million cases reported worldwide, with 543,000 deaths and 6.4 million recoveries.

