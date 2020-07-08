Man missing from Rimrock area found in northern California
RIMROCK - A 73-year-old man who had last been seen Wednesday, July 1, in the Rimrock area, has been located in northern California, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Olson was located in Santa Cruz County, Calif., Tuesday and was confirmed by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office to be in good health.
A friend had driven Olson to California for a visit.
YCSO deputies have also spoken with Olson by phone.
He was unaware he had been reported missing.
Olsen had last been seenn on foot with his small dog. He has schizophrenia and dementia and didn't have his medication with him.
His disappearance was reported to YCSO on Friday, July 3.
YCSO thanked everyone for being concerned and sharing the initial news release quickly.
