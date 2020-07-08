OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 08
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man missing from Rimrock area found in northern California

Terry Olson, 73, who had last been seen Wednesday, July 1, in the Rimrock area, has been located in northern California, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Olson, 73, who had last been seen Wednesday, July 1, in the Rimrock area, has been located in northern California, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 8, 2020 5:48 p.m.

RIMROCK - A 73-year-old man who had last been seen Wednesday, July 1, in the Rimrock area, has been located in northern California, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Olson was located in Santa Cruz County, Calif., Tuesday and was confirmed by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office to be in good health.

A friend had driven Olson to California for a visit.

YCSO deputies have also spoken with Olson by phone.

He was unaware he had been reported missing.

Olsen had last been seenn on foot with his small dog. He has schizophrenia and dementia and didn't have his medication with him.

His disappearance was reported to YCSO on Friday, July 3.

YCSO thanked everyone for being concerned and sharing the initial news release quickly.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

YCSO seeks information on missing Rimrock man
Sheriff’s office locates dementia patient with COVID test pending
YCSO seeks missing person, offers reward
Olsen seeks permit to use Well No. 4
Montezuma Rimrock Water seeks permit for Well #4
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News