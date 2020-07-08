Polk has opponent in Yavapai Attorney primary

Here are the responses the Prescott Daily Courier staff received from both the incumbent and the challenger to its questions regarding the Yavapai County Attorney Republican primary, set for Aug. 4.

SHEILA POLK

Age: 64

Occupation: Yavapai County Attorney

Education: J.D. Arizona State University College of Law, 1982

How long have you lived in the area/district? 27 years

What made you decide to run and what strengths can you bring to the office? Protecting the safety of Yavapai County’s residents is why I first chose to run for county attorney 19 years ago.

My top priority is keeping our communities safe. I bring to this office experience, character, and leadership.

I am a 37-year career prosecutor who has successfully prosecuted hundreds of child molesters, murderers, scammers of the elderly, rapists, and domestic violence offenders.

The office prosecutes crimes throughout the county and serves as legal counsel for county government.

Prior to my first election, I was an Assistant Arizona Attorney General for 11 years and a Deputy Yavapai County Attorney for seven years.

Describe your leadership style: I am a law-and-order constitutional conservative and a fiscal hawk. I have a very strong work ethic and lead by example. I believe communities work best when leaders collaborate.

My style is to identify problems and invite everyone to the table to work together to find solutions.

I started MatForce, our award-winning substance abuse coalition, in 2006. I have won numerous leadership awards including the Outstanding Rural Elected Official for 2020, the Criminal Justice Award from the Arizona State Bar, the Ethical Leadership Tribute from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and the Beam of Hope Award from Prevent Child Abuse.

The position of county attorney is understandably held to a high standard by the public. Residents expect candidates to govern themselves with a level of character and integrity that instills trust and confidence.

Have you ever been arrested for, charged with or convicted of a crime and what would you tell voters to explain and reassure them of your ability to hold this office?

I have never been arrested, charged, or convicted of a crime.

I have spent my entire career prosecuting those who commit crimes and believe the county attorney should be held to the highest of ethical standards.

In recognition of my ethical leadership, I was awarded the Gerda Klein Guardian of Freedom Award by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council in 2018. I am a statewide proponent of victims’ rights and am a vocal advocate in seeking justice for children who are molested by sexual predators. I have seen first-hand the long-term emotional damage these sexual offenders cause to their young victims.

DAVID STRINGER

Age: 72

Occupation: Attorney

Education: University of Baltimore School of Law (JD, 1978)

How long have you lived in the area/district? 2011

What made you decide to run and what strengths can you bring to the office?

Yavapai County has had the same county attorney for 20 years. Change is overdue. Current policies are driving up the cost of our criminal justice system.

Costs are rising faster than our crime rate. We lock up so many low-level, non-violent offenders that taxpayers are now faced with building a new $70M jail in Prescott.

Yet we fail to deal with public corruption, criminal aliens, and the truly violent predators who ruin lives through real violence. We need to get tough on illegal immigration and start deporting criminal aliens who smuggle drugs and destroy our quality of life.

Describe your leadership style: I would say dedicated and focused, with emphasis on team building and communication. Running an organization is a team effort. The first job of a leader is to communicate a clear sense of direction and purpose.

Effective leadership requires listening, inspiring confidence, and building consensus. As county attorney, I will set the policies that carry out my promises to the voters.

I will find top-notch people to help me carry out those promises. And I will make sure that I’m always connecting with the communities I am helping to keep safe.

The position of county attorney is understandably held to a high standard by the public. Residents expect candidates to govern themselves with a level of character and integrity that instills trust and confidence.

Have you ever been arrested for, charged with or convicted of a crime and what would you tell voters to explain and reassure them of your ability to hold this office?

I have never been convicted of a crime and have no criminal record. My 40-year career as an attorney is unblemished.

In 1983, while living in Baltimore I was falsely accused of a crime. A 1984 investigation by the D.C. Bar cleared me of any misconduct, as have the Maryland and Arizona Bar associations.

I kept my federal job and top security clearance. The Maryland Judiciary later expunged the matter. The liberal media has tried to smear me, just as they’ve done Donald Trump, but the fact is I have never been convicted of a crime in my life.

Editor’s Note — What Stringer is referring to is a series of articles by the Phoenix New Times, beginning with a Jan. 25, 2019 article, “State Rep. David Stringer Charged With Child Porn in 1983, Court Records Show” (https://tinyurl.com/yae2zbax), which contains scans of the Baltimore documents the newspaper obtained.

Stringer, who was representing the Prescott area in the Legislature at the time, resigned in March 2019 refusing to cooperate with a House ethics investigation.