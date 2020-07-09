Mingus Union expected to approve $10.9 million budget
COTTONWOOD — At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board is expected to approve the district’s FY 2021 budget.
At about $10.9 million, the district’s budget limit would be $1 million more than Fiscal 2020.
The district’s budget and the district’s July 9 agenda are on the website mingusunion.com.
The Mingus Union School Board will meet online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87293128302. The public is invited to attend the online meeting. The ID is 872 9312 8302.
If there are any problems connecting to the meeting, call Superintendent Mike Westcott at 928-963-0648, or Jennifer Reed, assistant to Superintendent Westcott at 928-254-9078.
