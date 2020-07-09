Number of COVID-19 deaths in Arizona passes 2,000 mark

The COVID-19 numbers announced Thursday by the Arizona Department of Health Services pushed a couple of statistics about the spread of the disease past some discouraging milestones.

The agency announced Thursday that it was adding 75 COVID-19 deaths to its total. ADHS says 2,038 Arizona residents have died of the disease.

Thursday, the agency also announced 4,057 new diagnoses of the disease among Arizona residents. This brings the total to 112,671 Arizonans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

So far in July, the Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 28,579 positive tests and 318 deaths.

In June, the rate of acceleration skyrocketed to 10,000 new cases every five days; ADHS has announced at least 3,333 new cases of COVID-19 in each of the first nine days of July.

This week, ADHS announced its largest one-day death total to date at 117; the previous high had been just a week ago, when 88 deaths were announced July 1.

The positive test rate, which has been climbing, jumped another 0.1 percent, as 11.5 percent of the more than 841,000 people tested in Arizona have been positive. More than one-eighth of the entire population of Arizona has been tested for COVID-19.

Also, Thursday’s ADHS numbers show the state is using about 91 percent of its 1,700 intensive-care hospital beds.

Thursday’s announcement marked the third day out of nine, in July, that ADHS has reported more than 4,000 cases in a day.

While the climb the past four days has not been quite as steep as new-case totals announced July 2 and July 4, Arizona crossed the 100,000-case mark this week, according to the ADHS website, azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County and the Verde Valley area

Thursday’s Yavapai County Community Health Services’ report shows 15 more cases than Wednesday’s report for a total of 1,056.

There have been almost 21,700 county residents tested, with the positive rate holding steady at 4.9%.

There have been 420 recoveries in the county and 11 deaths. One death was newly reported this week.

YCCHS reported Thursday that there are three new diagnoses in the City of Cottonwood since its last report on Wednesday, bringing the total for the city to 133.

Camp Verde is unchanged from Wednesday at 66 cases. Sedona has one fewer case to drop to 61.

Clarkdale is unchanged at 28; Rimrock is unchanged at 14; Cornville is unchanged at 17 and there is one "Verde Valley other" case.

Verde Valley Medical Center reports 16 COVID-19 hospitalizations and zero persons under investigation, or PUI, and overall census that has increased to 63 at the 100-bed facility. The Cottonwood hospital is using seven of its 13 critical care (ICU) beds.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports slightly more COVID-19-positive patients than VVMC, at 21, and 11 pending tests. That facility is using 208 of 300 beds, and is also using 36 of its 55 ICU beds.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reports 27 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and two PUI as well as three COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with five PUI.

The VA facility in Prescott is caring for seven COVID-19 patients with one PUI.

Positive test rate

The Thursday morning report from ADHS shows 4,057 new cases, with the state’s positive test ratio continuing its steady climb. It has risen to 11.5%.

The Thursday morning ADHS COVID-19 report shows 112,671 positive cases from 841,000 tests. About one-eighth of all Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 91% capacity, according to ADHS.

ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June. In May, Arizona had 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,502 of the state’s 1,927 deaths. There have been 279 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with more than 73,000, as of Thursday.

Pima County has more than 10,000 cases. The next-highest total is in Yuma County at more than 7,775, with 124 new cases charted Thursday.

Pinal County has more than 5,000 cases. Navajo County has passed the 4,000 mark; Apache County has almost 2,500; Coconino County has 2,250 (with 88 new cases announced Thursday) and Santa Cruz has more than 2,000 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports more than 841,000 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with the state’s rising positive test ratio currently standing at 11.5%. About one-eighth of all Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (more than 56,000) with 111 deaths. Seniors in the 65-and-older age group have had 12,990 people test positive with 1,502 deaths.

See azdhs.gov for more testing data.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 5,526 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents about 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Wednesday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,537 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 91% of the state’s ICU capacity; Thursday’s statistics were not posted to azdhs.gov as of this writing.

U.S. and global totals

This week’s estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload past the three-million mark, as of Thursday morning. The U.S. death tally is at 134,291, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 936,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There have been more than 12 million cases confirmed worldwide, with 550,000 deaths and 6.6 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 9 112,671 cases

July 8 108,614 cases

July 7 105,094 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 5 98,089 cases

July 4 94,553 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 2 87,425 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 20 49,798 cases

June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases

June 12 32,918 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases

May 15 13,169 cases

May 13 12,176 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case