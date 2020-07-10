Newly reported COVID-19 cases is more than 4,000 for fourth time in 10 days

Despite assurances from Gov. Doug Ducey that Arizona is starting to turn the corner as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, the state continues to get large numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services, in some categories.

Friday, the agency announced 4,221 new diagnoses of the disease among Arizona residents. This brings the total to 116,892 Arizonans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency also announced Friday that it was adding 44 COVID-19 deaths to its total. ADHS says a total of 2,082 Arizona residents have died of the disease.

In June, the rate of acceleration skyrocketed to 10,000 new cases every five days; ADHS has announced at least 3,333 new cases of COVID-19 in each of the first nine days of July and has broken the 4,000 mark four times.

So far in July, the Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 32,800 positive tests and 362 deaths.

Ducey called a news conference Thursday where he announced he was seeing some results in the last 10 days since he ordered gyms, fitness centers and bars to once again close. In mid-June, Ducey gave local officials the power to mandate the use of masks but declined to make that a statewide requirement.

This week, ADHS announced its largest one-day death total to date at 117; the previous high had been just a week ago, when 88 deaths were announced July 1.

The positive test rate, which has been climbing, jumped another 0.2 percent, as 11.7 percent of the more than 860,000 people tested in Arizona have been positive. More than one-eighth of the entire population of Arizona has been tested for COVID-19.

Also, Friday’s ADHS numbers show the state is using about 89 percent of its 1,700 intensive-care hospital beds.

Arizona crossed the 100,000-case mark this week, according to the ADHS website, azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County and the Verde Valley area

Friday’s Yavapai County Community Health Services’ report shows 14 more cases than Wednesday’s report for a total of 1,070.



There have been more than 22,000 county residents tested, with the positive rate holding steady at 4.9%.

There have been 420 recoveries in the county and 11 deaths. One death was newly reported this week.

YCCHS reported Friday that there are two new diagnoses in the City of Cottonwood since its last report on Thursday, bringing the total for the city to 135.

Camp Verde has one new case for a total of 67 cases. Sedona is unchanged at 61.

Clarkdale is unchanged at 28 cases; Rimrock is unchanged at 14; Cornville is unchanged at 17 and there is one "Verde Valley other" case.

Verde Valley Medical Center reports 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations and zero persons under investigation, or PUI, and overall census that has increased to 58 at the 100-bed facility. The Cottonwood hospital is using six of its 13 critical care (ICU) beds.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports slightly more COVID-19-positive patients than VVMC, at 22, with eight pending tests. That facility is using 200 of its 300 beds, and is also using 35 of its 55 ICU beds.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reports 26 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and one PUI as well as three COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with five PUI.

The VA facility in Prescott is caring for five COVID-19 patients with zero PUI.

Positive test rate

The Friday morning report from ADHS shows 4,221 new cases, with the state’s positive test ratio continuing its steady climb. It has risen to 11.7%.

The Friday morning ADHS COVID-19 report shows 116,892 positive cases from 860,000 tests. About one-eighth of all Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 91% capacity, according to ADHS.

ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June. In May, Arizona had 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,534 of the state’s 1,927 deaths. There have been 287 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with more than 76,000, as of Friday.

Pima County has more than 11,000 cases, including 124 new cases charted Friday.

The next-highest total is in Yuma County, which has almost 8,000.

Pinal County has more than 5,000 cases. Navajo County has passed the 4,000 mark; Apache County has almost 2,500; Coconino County has 2,379 (with 182 new cases announced this week) and Santa Cruz has more than 2,100 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports more than 860,000 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with the state’s rising positive test ratio currently standing at 11.7%. More one-eighth of all Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (more than 58,000) with 114 deaths. Seniors in the 65-and-older age group have had 13,460 people test positive with 1,534 deaths.

See azdhs.gov for more testing data.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 5,659 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents about 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Wednesday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,537 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 91% of the state’s ICU capacity; Friday statistics were not posted to azdhs.gov as of this writing.

U.S. and global totals

This week’s estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload past the three-million mark, as of Friday morning. The U.S. death tally is at 135,291, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 950,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There have been more than 12.2 million cases confirmed worldwide, with 555,000 deaths and 6.7 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 10 116,892 cases

July 9 112,671 cases

July 8 108,614 cases

July 7 105,094 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 5 98,089 cases

July 4 94,553 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 2 87,425 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 20 49,798 cases

June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases

June 12 32,918 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases

May 15 13,169 cases

May 13 12,176 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case