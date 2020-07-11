Marshal’s Office, Verde SWAT remove man from home Friday
VERDE LAKES - The Verde Valley Regional SWAT team removed and arrested one man from a residence Friday evening on domestic violence charges.
Sgt. Steve McClure, of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, said Saturday that while he didn’t have many details, deputies were dispatched to a Verde Lakes residence at about 7:15 p.m. Friday for a possible domestic violence situation.
McClure said while a female victim was able to get away, a man barricaded himself in the home.
Once deputies learned the identity of the man, and found out he had an extensive criminal history, a negotiator was brought in.
The Verde Valley Regional SWAT team was assembled. After attempts at negotiations, the man was removed from the home and was arrested.
McClure said Camp Verde deputies were on-scene at the home until about 10:45 p.m. He said one Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy watched the perimeter, but CVMO and the SWAT team were working to get the man out of the home.
This story will be updated once the Marshal’s Office provides more details.
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Rimrock woman charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed daughter
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Mask mandate for Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: