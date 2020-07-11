OFFERS
Marshal’s Office, Verde SWAT remove man from home Friday

Originally Published: July 11, 2020 6:04 p.m.

VERDE LAKES - The Verde Valley Regional SWAT team removed and arrested one man from a residence Friday evening on domestic violence charges.

Sgt. Steve McClure, of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, said Saturday that while he didn’t have many details, deputies were dispatched to a Verde Lakes residence at about 7:15 p.m. Friday for a possible domestic violence situation.

McClure said while a female victim was able to get away, a man barricaded himself in the home.

Once deputies learned the identity of the man, and found out he had an extensive criminal history, a negotiator was brought in.

The Verde Valley Regional SWAT team was assembled. After attempts at negotiations, the man was removed from the home and was arrested.

McClure said Camp Verde deputies were on-scene at the home until about 10:45 p.m. He said one Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy watched the perimeter, but CVMO and the SWAT team were working to get the man out of the home.

This story will be updated once the Marshal’s Office provides more details.

