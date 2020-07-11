OFFERS
Sat, July 11
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Obituary: Audrie “Winogene” Harris 1935-2020

Originally Published: July 11, 2020 2:41 p.m.

Audrie “Winogene” Harris left her happy place on earth while watering her flowers on June 8, 2020. She was born November 15, 1935 to Frank and Pauline Dixon.

Winogene and her husband, Glenn, built their home in Camp Verde in the mid 1960’s. She was a very active part of her community having served on many committees, the Library Endowment Committee, Verde Lakes Garden Club and Verde Lakes Water Board to name a few.

She loved to dance a was a member of The Foxy Fillies. She was a lifetime member of The Camp Verde Historical Society and was currently serving on the Board of Directors.

She is survived by her sister, Deana; Deana’s four children and their families and many nieces, and nephews. She had many friends and will be extremely missed. Anyone who knew her loved her.

Condolences can be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

