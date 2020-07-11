Obituary: Audrie “Winogene” Harris 1935-2020
Audrie “Winogene” Harris left her happy place on earth while watering her flowers on June 8, 2020. She was born November 15, 1935 to Frank and Pauline Dixon.
Winogene and her husband, Glenn, built their home in Camp Verde in the mid 1960’s. She was a very active part of her community having served on many committees, the Library Endowment Committee, Verde Lakes Garden Club and Verde Lakes Water Board to name a few.
She loved to dance a was a member of The Foxy Fillies. She was a lifetime member of The Camp Verde Historical Society and was currently serving on the Board of Directors.
She is survived by her sister, Deana; Deana’s four children and their families and many nieces, and nephews. She had many friends and will be extremely missed. Anyone who knew her loved her.
Condolences can be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Rimrock woman charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed daughter
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Mask mandate for Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: