Obituary: Dr. William Curtis Stonecipher, died 2020
Dr. William Curtis Stonecipher, left this world at his home in Camp Verde, Arizona on June 29th, 2020, to be in the arms of Jesus.
Bill was husband to his loving wife, Helen, for 29 wonderful years. He leaves behind 6 children, Cindy, Rhonda, Lori, Lana, Jill and Curtis; 3 step-children, Stacey, Shannon and Eric, who preceded him in death. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother, Terry and sister, Judy, who have wonderful memories of their big brother.
Dr. Stonecipher was a family practice physician for over 50 years and was loved by all his patients.
Bill practiced in Phoenix, Wickenburg and the Verde Valley. He wore many different hats in his life. Among the many were U.S.A.F. for over 20 years, retiring as a Full Bird Colonel.
He was a Quick Draw Showman, member of the Dons Club, on the D.P.S Special Operations Unit, where he was their “Doc.”
Billy never met a stranger and helped more people than can be counted. There will always be a hole in the family and we will miss him greatly until we are reunited in Heaven.
Due to the pandemic, private family services are pending. There is an online guestbook at: greersmortuary.com.
Information provided by survivors.
