OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 11
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Dr. William Curtis Stonecipher, died 2020

Dr. William Curtis Stonecipher

Dr. William Curtis Stonecipher

Originally Published: July 11, 2020 2:53 p.m.

Dr. William Curtis Stonecipher, left this world at his home in Camp Verde, Arizona on June 29th, 2020, to be in the arms of Jesus.

Bill was husband to his loving wife, Helen, for 29 wonderful years. He leaves behind 6 children, Cindy, Rhonda, Lori, Lana, Jill and Curtis; 3 step-children, Stacey, Shannon and Eric, who preceded him in death. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother, Terry and sister, Judy, who have wonderful memories of their big brother.

Dr. Stonecipher was a family practice physician for over 50 years and was loved by all his patients.

Bill practiced in Phoenix, Wickenburg and the Verde Valley. He wore many different hats in his life. Among the many were U.S.A.F. for over 20 years, retiring as a Full Bird Colonel.

He was a Quick Draw Showman, member of the Dons Club, on the D.P.S Special Operations Unit, where he was their “Doc.”

Billy never met a stranger and helped more people than can be counted. There will always be a hole in the family and we will miss him greatly until we are reunited in Heaven.

Due to the pandemic, private family services are pending. There is an online guestbook at: greersmortuary.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Woodrow Killman Jr. 1940-2020
Obituary: Donald (Don) P. Staats, 1938- 2020
Obituary: Jack LeRoy Merritt, 1938 - 2020
Obituary: Wilfred Paul Sammeli, 1939-2020
Obituary: Martin ‘Marty’ Weston, 1957-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News