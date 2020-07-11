OFFERS
July 11
Obituary: Janina Nelkowski, died 2020

Originally Published: July 11, 2020 2:45 p.m.

Janina Nelkowski, age 96, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on July 1, 2020 in Cottonwood. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley, Arizona is in charge of the final arrangements.

