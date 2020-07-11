Obituary: Marsha H. Eustace, 1951-2020

Marsha H. Eustace, 68, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on July 3, 2020.

She was born on July 6, 1951 to the late Lois and Robert Hull.

Marsha is survived by her daughter, Heather Diaz; her grandchildren, Fernando Diaz, Esperanza (J.J.) Diaz-Zitouni and Jake Diaz and one great-grandchild, Jeremiah Diaz, as well as her brother, Craig Hull and sister, Susan Cowdell.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bert Eustace and her sister, Louise Hull.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.buelerfuneralhome.com to leave the family condolences.

